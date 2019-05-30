Opinion writer

* Ian Kullgren, Ted Hesson, and Anita Kumar report that President Trump is about to take a major step to shut America’s doors:

President Donald Trump is considering sweeping restrictions on asylum that would effectively block Central American migrants from entering the U.S., according to several administration officials and advocates briefed on the plan. A draft proposal circulating among Trump’s Homeland Security advisers would prohibit migrants from seeking asylum if they have resided in a country other than their own before coming to the U.S., according to a DHS official and an outside advocate familiar with the plan. If executed, it would deny asylum to thousands of migrants waiting just south of the border, many of whom have trekked a perilous journey through Mexico. Trump alluded to the asylum changes Thursday as he departed for Colorado, telling reporters he is “going to do something very dramatic on the border" and would announce it in a “big league statement.”

Chances that the ghoulish Stephen Miller is behind this: 99 percent.

* Damian Paletta, Erica Werner, and Josh Dawsey report that the president is rolling the dice on his revised NAFTA:

The White House plans to trigger a process Thursday that would allow President Trump to submit his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico to Congress after 30 days, three people briefed on the planning said, a direct challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had warned against such a step. The decision to send the draft “Statement of Administrative Action” to Congress would mark a milestone in President Trump’s push to overhaul the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, but it heightens tensions with Democrats who have said they need more time to review the deal and work for changes. Pelosi directly cautioned U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer not to send the draft report until Democrats had spent more time working with the White House on the plan. By filing the report with Congress, the White House will signal to Democrats that it does not plan to allow lawmakers to delay the process and will push for a vote soon. A number of White House officials had urged their colleagues in the West Wing to heed Pelosi’s advice and slow the process down in a way that builds support among Democrats, a senior administration official said. But other White House officials felt Pelosi needed to be pressured or she would continue dragging the process out, and Trump wants a revised NAFTA deal to be one of the top accomplishments of his first term.

Boy is he going to be mad if this thing dies. But he’s a master strategist, so I’m sure he has the whole thing gamed out.

* Matt Gertz examines how the media are allowing Trump’s lies to frame their coverage of Robert Mueller’s statement.

* Amanda Marcotte notes that right-wing media had no misunderstanding about what Mueller said, which is why they immediately set about attacking him.

* Eric Boehlert gets this right: A messaging duel between Mueller’s calm professionalism and Trump’s screaming lies is, unfortunately, no contest, and the media is not up to litigating it.

* Margaret Sullivan looks back at Trump’s racist attacks on the Central Park Five and considers how they compare to the brouhahas we have these days about tweets.

* Michelle Rindells and Riley Snider report that Democratic Nevada governor Steve Sisolak vetoed a bill passed by the legislature to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

* Paul Starr explains why Elizabeth Warren is threatening to overtake Bernie Sanders in the competition for liberal Democratic primary voters.

* David Roberts explains why natural gas is still a climate disaster even if it’s not quite as bad as coal.

* Farhad Manjoo says that when it comes to spreading disinformation, Facebook has nothing on Fox News.

* Andrew Restuccia explores Trump’s bizarre obsession with IQ.

* And Connor Mannion reports that Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News star who now makes sad videos from his house for a tiny audience, says the president of the United States called him at 11 pm Wednesday night to complain about Robert Mueller.