

The Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard during practice for the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 29. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press, via AP)

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and political commentator, was a speechwriter for former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

The NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors begin Thursday night at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre. If the former team wins, it will be the first time the championship has ever been awarded to a Canada-based team.

It’s an astonishing moment for the Raptors, who have been on the cusp of success before but never quite fulfilled expectations. Founded in 1995, they’ve won six Atlantic Division titles and reached the playoffs 11 times, where they repeatedly stumbled.

This season has been different.

The Raptors finished with 58 wins, the NBA’s second-best record. They beat the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round. They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game nail-biter after Kawhi Leonard’s shot hit the rim four times and went in for a 92-90 victory. They beat the league’s regular-season champion Milwaukee Bucks by overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern final and winning four straight games.

It’s been exciting to watch the Raptors — and I’m a Boston Celtics fan!

Most U.S. commentators and fans are focusing on the novelty of the first Canadian team in the NBA Finals. It’s a similar reaction to what happened when the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992 and 1993. Nevertheless, there’s an interesting — and infrequently discussed — history of basketball in Canada that proves the Raptors aren’t a novelty act.

Basketball was invented by a Canadian, James Naismith, in Springfield, Mass. As the story goes, the Ontario native was asked by Luther Gulick, the physical education director at Springfield College (then the International YMCA Training School), in 1891 to create a new indoor game during the bitterly cold winter that would be “fair for all players, and free of rough play.” Using childhood games such as “duck on a rock” for inspiration, he came up with the original 13 rules for “Basket Ball.”

The first game was played at the college that December. Naismith watched the boys’s reactions as they made history, stating: “I felt this was a crucial moment in my life as it meant success or failure of my attempt to hold the interest of the class and devise a new game.” It succeeded, and he went on to start the University of Kansas’s basketball program and become its first coach. (Ironically, he’s the only Kansas coach with a losing career record.) He would live to see the first NCAA tournament and basketball’s introduction to the Olympics.

Moreover, the first recognized NBA game took place in Canada.

The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies 68-66 at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens on Nov. 1, 1946. Both teams were part of the Basketball Association of America, the NBA’s forerunner, which merged with the National Basketball League in 1949. According to NBA.com's Sam Goldaper, when some Knicks players crossed the Canadian border that night and identified themselves, the inspector said, “We’re familiar with the New York Rangers. Are you anything like that?” Neil Cohalan, the first Knicks coach, apparently said in a deflated voice, “They play hockey, we play basketball.”

Well, what else would you expect to hear in my country?

There have only been three Canadian NBA teams: the Raptors, Huskies (1946-1947, folded) and Vancouver Grizzlies (1995-2001, moved to Memphis). The Raptors’ astonishing run to the NBA Finals could launch a renewal of interest in setting up another Canadian team or two.

The Grizzlies left Vancouver due to financial difficulties caused by a weak Canadian dollar and low attendance numbers and merchandise sales. But a bigger reason they failed was because both Canadian teams were sad sacks in their early years. The Raptors took the initiative, put real money into the team and improved with good draft picks and trades. New ownership in cities such as Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal would therefore have a real homegrown basketball success story to follow.

The final chapter will be the most difficult to achieve. The Warriors are the two-time defending champions, and have won three out of the last four finals led by two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Nevertheless, the Raptors won both regular season games against the Warriors and have home court advantage. It should be very close.

Whether the Raptors win or lose, basketball in Canada is here to stay. In fact, it’s been right in front of our noses — and nets — all along.

