President Trump’s biggest problem may be his audience’s boredom. “As his daily tweet count has climbed, the impact of each tweet has fallen. At the time of his election in 2016, a Trump tweet was interacted with (meaning a retweet or a like) about 0.55% of the time. As the frequency of Mr. Trump’s tweets increased and the novelty of them declined, so did the response rate — down to 0.16% most recently.”

The problem is that Republicans don’t agree. Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweets on Robert S. Mueller III’s news conference: “The ball is in our court, Congress.”

The problem is that Republicans now in office don’t feel shame. It’s all about power. “Jeffries calls McConnell ‘shameless’ for saying he’d confirm a justice in 2020.”

Attorney General William P. Barr has a credibility problem, to put it mildly. “Simply put, it cannot possibly be true both that Barr ‘accepted the special counsel’s legal framework for purposes of our analysis’ and that his determination not to charge Trump with obstruction was made ‘without regard to . . . the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and prosecution of a sitting president.’ In his statement, Mueller took great pains to explain that his office had relied heavily on the constitutional considerations in question.”

When Trump loses former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, that’s a problem. “Those comments by Bob Mueller about the other processes — obviously impeachment being the only constitutional way — definitely contradicts what the Attorney General said when he summarized Mueller’s report and said he then had to draw the conclusion on that. Mueller clearly contradicts that today in a very concise way.” He might have said weeks ago the report definitely contradicts Barr.

Here’s another legal problem for Trump. “Congressional Democrats told a Washington federal judge they want to examine President Donald Trump’s finances and revenue sources as they pursue their claim that he is being enriched by foreign governments without their consent, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.”

Roy Moore might pose a problem to the Republicans’ control of the Senate. “President Trump on Wednesday issued a highly public warning to the former Alabama judge Roy Moore not to make a second run for Senate, or else risk losing a seat in a solidly Republican state again.” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) likely is giddy at the prospect of a rematch.