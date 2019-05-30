

At a campaign appearance in February 2016, candidate Donald Trump praised Matthew Boyle, who was covering the election for Breitbart News. “Very good reporter, very good reporter this guy,” said Trump. Breitbart loved the attention, going so far as to write up a story about it: "Donald Trump Praises Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle: ‘Very Good Reporter’ ”

At that very same event, Trump cited John Heilemann, the longtime political reporter then with Bloomberg News. He recoiled at the mentions. “I sat there and he did this thing with me that just totally freaked me out, where he not only called on me four times in the course of the press conference, but kept mentioning my name while answering other people’s questions. … I’m like, ‘Stop talking about me in front of all these other reporters,' ” said Heilemann in a subsequent podcast.

The president hasn’t received that message. In a gaggle with reporters on Thursday, President Trump interrupted the proceedings a touch to express his professional regards. Upon fielding a question on China, Trump responded, “I think we’re doing very well with China. Come here, I want to shake your hand," said the president, leaning in to the scrum of reporters. “Come here — you treated me fairly, thank you, thank you.”

As another correspondent tried to sneak in a question, Trump put up his hand. “Wait, wait: I want to ask a real reporter’s question,” said the president, who then corrected himself: “We’re gonna answer a real reporter’s question, okay.” At that point, Trump repeated his oft-stated position on trade with China.

The “real reporter” was Kevin Corke, a White House correspondent for Fox News.

Thus far, Corke — who formerly covered the White House for NBC News — appears to be shunning the Boyle-Breitbart approach to winning the public adoration of the president. He has yet to tweet any celebratory thoughts, for example. (He also hasn’t made himself available for an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog.)

Though Corke isn’t a high-profile White House correspondent in the mold of CNN’s Jim Acosta, he has occasionally attracted media attention — once for short-shrifting a Democratic argument against Trump and another time for deleting some highly opinionated tweets, as reported by the Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell. And that’s an understatement: “Although he’s in a position normally reserved for the most fair-minded reporters, and on-air he presents himself as such, Corke’s personal Twitter feed has often read like an outpost of retweets and supportive commentary for alt-right users and conspiracy-theorist zealots. At one point, he uncritically promoted a gossip-rag claim that Hillary Clinton had bisexual trysts,” wrote Kirell.

Maybe that activity, plus his employment at Trump’s quasi-official news outlet, endeared him to the president. We’ve asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for an explanation.

Whatever the official rationale, there was an element of theatricality to what Trump did with Corke on Thursday. He made a point of seeking a handshake; then he brushed away competing questions; then he made clear that he was now dealing with a “real” journalist. The president’s contention that Corke treats him “fairly," too, must be considered in light of his taste for sycophancy. "Fair” coverage, that is to say, means slobbering coverage.

There are two possibilities here: One is that Trump is clueless and doesn’t realize that overt appreciation of a reporter does that reporter no favors. The other possibility is that Trump is fully aware that his display is embarrassing to a member of the White House press corps; that he doesn’t care about appearances; that Fox News is his cable-news network; and that he’s going to assert his ownership in brazen and unmistakable ways. “If the president of the United States wants to shake your hand, you shake it,” says one of Corke’s peers.

