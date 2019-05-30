

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) arrives at Virginia Tech's Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County, Va., for a tour of the facility on May 23. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via Associated Press)

The silly season in Virginia politics usually doesn’t begin until after the Fourth of July, but there’s not much silly about this summer in Virginia politics. It’s been ugly out there for a long time.

The dumpster fire of scandal that enveloped the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in February still smolders.

It’s in part because of an inconclusive investigation into who is actually in that racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) medical school yearbook page.

Team Red (the Virginia GOP) believes the photo and the chaos it unleashed on elected Democrats has compromised them, opening the door wide to a GOP victory in the November elections.

That narrative might have made some sense back in February, when scandal news filled the airwaves and headlines. But since then, the governor has kept the press at bay to avoid having to take any uncomfortable questions.

This short-term strategy has stopped Northam’s political free fall, but it hasn’t revived his political fortunes. What it has done is effectively cut him out of the larger political picture.

Northam’s replacement on the campaign trail is larger-than-life former governor Terry McAuliffe (D). But McAuliffe isn’t the only Democrat making the rounds. Reps. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton are in demand, too.

So, too, is one of the rapidly rising stars of the House of Delegates Democratic class of 2017: Danica Roem.

And then there are the Democratic women of color who just may be making statewide bids in 2021. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Charniele Herring and a host of others are making all the necessary moves in 2019 to become the party’s next powerhouses.

Keeping the focus on Northam’s lingering embarrassment, then, won’t be a be-all, end-all strategy. Republicans have to contend with a Democratic Party that has benefited enormously from the anti-Trump animus in Virginia’s population centers. That emotion has carried them far and given them ample reason to think General Assembly majorities are within their reach.

But for all its apparent advantages, Team Blue could still fall flat on its face in November.

Northam’s yearbook debacle may not be the key to Republican victory, but the inconclusive result of the McGuire Woods investigation into that photo was the worst possible outcome for Northam and his party.

Had McGuire Woods boss Richard Cullen, a former U.S. attorney, produced proof Northam was in the picture, the governor might well have been forced (finally) from office. Had Cullen proved Northam was not in the photo and it was on his page as a crude joke, Northam would have taken a few more lumps but would have been able to rejoin the political fray.

The “eh, we’re not sure” result, however, keeps the doubts about Northam firmly in place — certainly through November, and perhaps through the end of his term.

It also doesn’t help Democrats that the Virginia chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference wants a “deeper investigation” into the yearbook photo and will tour the state to bring about a “come-to-Jesus moment” for the governor.

And lest we forget, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) remains under a far more serious cloud of doubt regarding allegations he sexually assaulted two women.

House Republicans may yet call a hearing to give Fairfax’s accusers a public platform. But he’s hoping for a law enforcement investigation, which Fairfax knows would be very unlikely to result in charges.

The unknown in the Fairfax matter, though, is the investigation his law firm, Morrison & Foerster, has been conducting since the allegations were made public. The status of that probe is unknown. But if those results are also inconclusive, the doubts about Fairfax will linger.

And doubt — lingering and corrosive — is something a political party eager to take full control of state government cannot afford.