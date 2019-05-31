Opinion writer

* Damian Paletta and Taylor Telford report that President Trump is undeterred by the reaction to his latest tariff proposal:

President Trump forged ahead Friday with plans to impose import penalties on Mexico, one of the United States’ largest trading partners, brushing aside apoplectic lawmakers, business groups and investors who feared the White House was expanding trade wars without any plan for eventual escape. Late Thursday, Trump announced he would slap a 5 percent tariff beginning June 10 against all goods entering the United States from the southern border, a surcharge that would hit millions of products like cars, machinery, fruits and vegetables. Trump promised the tariffs would escalate each month until Mexico stopped migrants from crossing into the United States. He followed this announcement with a series of Twitter posts on Friday that attacked Mexico, Democrats, and decades of foreign policy for what he alleged created a pipeline of migrants who brought drugs and crime into U.S. cities.

I predict that at some point he will withdraw the proposal and proclaim that the threat worked, even though it actually got him nothing.

* David Corn dives into the latest right-wing conspiracy theory:

That didn’t take long. Joe Biden had barely joined the 2020 presidential race when the right-wing disinformation machine began cranking out the newest iteration of its Deep State conspiracy theory, with this version claiming the former vice president was part of a government cabal that cooked up a supposedly phony Trump-Russia scandal to keep the reality television celebrity from gaining the White House. This certainly is an easy charge to debunk—that is, if you care about facts—but it’s still likely that this unfounded notion will take hold in the fever swamp of Trump-encouraged and Fox-fueled conservative paranoia.

This is a warning: Whoever the Democratic nominee is, the right will gin up insane conspiracy theories about them, and those theories will quickly be endorsed by President Trump and amplified in conservative media. Count on it.

* Catherine Rampell explains why Trump’s latest threatened tariffs on goods from Mexico are so stupid.

* Vivian Salama and William Maudlin report that Trump’s own trade representative opposes the tariffs.

* Steve Benen tracks how supine Sen. Lindsey Graham has become toward Trump in embracing these tariffs.

* Andrew Van Dam breaks down which types of goods will be made more expensive.

* Simon Rosenberg has an interesting piece connecting the tariffs, and Trump’s means of deciding on and implementing them, to Trump’s authoritarianism. As Rosenberg concludes, this whole display is “outside any reasonable understanding of how our nation should be governed.”

* John Stoehr delivers the bad news that liberals have lost the war over the judiciary.

* Dara Lind unpacks Beto O’Rourke’s surprisingly aggressive immigration plan.

* Jonathan Cohn looks back at the strategy Joe Biden recommended on health care in 2009 to see what it suggests about how he’ll act as president.

* And Mehdi Hasan has a nice video essay refuting the arguments Democrats are making against impeachment.