Opinion writer

* Tierney Sneed reports on the next big move coming from House Democrats:

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a series of hearings related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, with the first one titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes” taking place next Monday. Next week’s hearing will feature John Dean — the former White House counsel who famously turned on President Nixon during the Watergate investigation, as well as “former U.S. Attorneys and legal experts,” according to the committee’s press release.

That could help communicate the gravity of Mueller’s findings to the public. But in the background the big questions still remain whether Democrats’ current oversight efforts will seriously bear fruit, how long that will take, and whether Democrats are truly prepared to launch an impeachment inquiry if they sputter.

* Felicia Sonmez, Tara Bahrampour, and Rachael Bade report on still another ramping up by House Democrats:

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said Monday that the panel would vote to hold Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to comply with a bipartisan subpoena for documents on a Trump administration plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), announced the move in letters to Barr and Ross on Monday. He gave them until Thursday to comply and raised the possibility of delaying the vote if they cooperate. “Unfortunately, your actions are part of a pattern,” Cummings wrote to Barr and Ross in the letters. “The Trump administration has been engaged in one of the most unprecedented coverups since Watergate, extending from the White House to multiple federal agencies and departments of the government and across numerous investigations.”

The contempt votes are key, as they clear the way for all these matters to head into the courts. And again, the lingering question is how long those efforts will take.

* Emily Cochrane reports that fears are rising that Congress could fail to make deals to raise the debt ceiling and to prevent massive automatic spending cuts from kicking back in -- both of which would be disastrous.

* Daniel Newhauser reports that Joe Biden is planning to attack Trump’s trade policies as “ad hoc and reckless” and highlight all the ways they’ve been a disaster. It still remains mystifying that more Democrats are not willing to take on Trump on this issue.

* All that said ... Matt Flegenheimer recounts some cringeworthy moments from Biden’s 1988 presidential run. Really, really cringeworthy.

* The Revolving Door Project has a good Twitter thread detailing all the ways that House Democrats are falling behind in the quest to get Trump’s tax returns. Distressing stuff.

* Adam Jentleson points out that Democrats face major political risks in not launching an impeachment inquiry on Trump, and that if they do, they might actually be able (follow this very closely now) to win the argument with the public. Crazy talk!

* Steve Benen offers more good reasons that Democrats should not assume up front that this argument is a lost cause.

* Ed Kilgore, by contrast, seems skeptical that Democrats can win the argument, given today’s deeply polarized and dug in electorate.

* Paul Waldman makes a persuasive case that Democrats are perilously close to making the same mistakes now rooted in the same lack of conviction that they did in the runup to the Iraq War.

* Mehdi Hasan has a good piece skewering Trump for absurdly lying to obscure his own comments about Meghan Markle, and explaining how the press still hasn’t fully reckoned with Trump’s capacity for disinformation.

* Beth Cope and Parker Molloy offer extensive suggestions for news organizations to avoid spreading Trump’s disinformation in headlines and news feeds. By the way, my book also talks about this problem, which amounts to major institutional failure and doesn’t have to be happening.

* And Trump is currently getting feted by British royalty, yet he still couldn’t restrain himself from whining about how unfair it all is to him:

But first, Trump mocked the relatively popular London mayor as a “stone cold loser” — and short in stature. And then Trump complained at length on Twitter about CNN news coverage of his trip, which had only just begun.

After all, Sadiq Khan did have the temerity to point out that Trump refused to unambiguously condemn white supremacists; ripped untold numbers of migrant children away from their parents; put in place a thinly-veiled Muslim ban; and lies to the American people as naturally as he breathes. Recounting true but unflattering facts about Trump will not be tolerated!