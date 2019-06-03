

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens while President Trump speaks in the Oval Office on May 13. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

The matter is not yet closed. Who was involved? “The Pentagon has told the White House that the U.S. military will not be politicized, a U.S. official said on Sunday, in response to a controversy after officials directed the United States Navy to keep the USS John S. McCain out of sight during a recent speech by President Donald Trump in Japan.”

In any other administration, he would not have gotten close to the White House, let alone chief of staff. “Mick Mulvaney Responds to Virginia Beach Shooting: Gov’t Can’t ‘Protect Everybody.’”

In this White House, Mulvaney isn’t even close to being fired. “Appearing on Meet the Press, Mulvaney attempted to downplay an incident in which officials acted to obscure the U.S.S. John McCain during Trump’s state visit . . . 'We all know how the president feels about the former senator, maybe that’s not the best backdrop, can somebody look into moving it’, Mulvaney rationalized to Chuck Todd. ‘That’s not an unreasonable thing.’” It’s actually an outrageous thing.

Putting California close to the start of the primary season has scrambled delegate planning. “In June 2016, state officials have now moved up the primary date by three months. In March 2020, its treasure trove of nearly 500 Democratic delegates is poised to play a decisive role at the start of the nominating contests.”

And we came very close to yanking out the whole thing. “New studies suggest the 2010 Affordable Care Act has modestly improved Americans’ timely access to cancer treatment, and may have smoothed some racial disparities in patient access. Researchers said the health law’s expansion of insurance coverage, including the enlargement of the government Medicaid insurance program for lower-income people in many states, boosted rates of diagnosis and treatment of patients with certain cancers at earlier stages.”

In a close, competitive primary, you’d think at least one Democrat would be shouting from the rooftops about this: “If Trump’s 5% tariff on Mexican goods takes effect later this month, the president’s trade policies would constitute a bigger tax hike than Bill Clinton’s in 1993 . . . Tariffs already in place against Mexico will increase revenues by $69 billion, the Tax Foundation estimates — or about 0.32% of GDP. Add in the threatened 5% tax on Mexican imports, and that rises to about 0.40% of GDP.”

We’re getting close to subpoena time, I think. “House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said special counsel Robert Mueller isn’t done serving his country and should testify before Congress about his investigation into the 2016 election.”