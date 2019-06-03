It’s not important that the president called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty.” It matters that he lies about it.
More from Ann Telnaes:
Mitch McConnell’s slimy path to a conservative Supreme Court
A Harriet Tubman bill is authentic
It’s not important that the president called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty.” It matters that he lies about it.
More from Ann Telnaes:
Mitch McConnell’s slimy path to a conservative Supreme Court
A Harriet Tubman bill is authentic
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.