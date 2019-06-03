

Supporters of President Trump are seen outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday during his state visit to Britain. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

DemocracyPost contributor

President Trump began his insults before Air Force One even touched down in London on Monday. But perhaps more worrying is the fact that the United Kingdom is flirting with economic suicide because some Brits bizarrely believe they can trust the U.S. president.

That risk comes from the misguided hope that Trump’s offhand attacks on the European Union and praise for fellow con men such as Nigel Farage mean that he will ride in like a white knight and rescue the United Kingdom from its self-inflicted Brexit mess. This is a dangerous delusion.

Too many British politicians have peddled the myth that Britain crashing out of the European Union without any agreement in place, the "no deal” Brexit, would be perfectly fine — partly because Trump will strike a quick and benevolent trade deal that would compensate for reduced access to European markets.

That assumption is based on a woeful misreading of Trump. But the more people that believe it, the more likely it becomes that Brits will walk off an economic cliff, hoping Trump will help break their fall.

The most plausible Brexit scenarios are the most extreme: either “no deal” or no Brexit. The hard-fought compromise that Theresa May negotiated with Brussels left just about everyone unhappy. It got knifed on the floor of Parliament, even stabbed in the back by members of May’s own party who voted it down repeatedly. Brexit compromise, it seems, is finally dead.

The Conservative Party, or Tories, will now hold a leadership election. The winner will become the next prime minister. According to recent polling, a majority of Tories favor leaving the European Union even if it means crashing out without any arrangement in place. That’s at odds with most voters, but most voters don’t get a say in the Conservative leadership election.

As “no deal” becomes more likely, politicians who hope to deliver it are increasingly dependent on Trump. They need him as a talking point to demonstrate that “no deal” would pave the way for better deals with other major economies. And Trump has pushed Britain closer to that economic edge, urging Britain to just “walk away” from Brussels. Trump’s advice on the matter is admittedly of dubious value, given that he also absurdly suggested that the United Kingdom could solve Brexit by suing the European Union. (It simply doesn’t work like that.)

As Trump pushes for “no deal,” most economists agree that it would be one of the greatest self-inflicted economic wounds in modern history. The British government’s own dismal assessments suggest that the economy would shrink by up to 9 percent over the next 15 years. Conflict and crisis would likely return to Northern Ireland as a precarious peace and a fragile economy get rocked by the imposition of a hard border with the Republic of Ireland. And if you don’t believe that such an act of self-harm is a real possibility, then try to explain why the British government has been wargaming “no deal” scenarios in a nuclear bunker while becoming the world’s largest buyer of refrigerators in order to stockpile medicines to prepare for the looming but utterly avoidable catastrophe.

In an effort to spin those alarming (but not alarmist) forecasts, dishonest politicians have told voters that there is a silver lining: that 330 million Americans will seamlessly replace 450 million Europeans as trading partners. But any hue of silver they see is just the smoke from a pipe dream, because a quick U.K./U.S. trade deal is impossible. The average amount of time that has elapsed between the launch date of negotiations and implementation of bilateral trade deals with the United States is 45 months — nearly four years. Even if Trump somehow fast-tracked negotiations, any Trump-backed deal would almost certainly die in Congress, particularly during a presidential election year. And if Trump loses in 2020, negotiations will have to be reset completely.

All of this is a moot point anyway, because Trump is not benevolent toward American allies; he’s a bully. Despite May’s attempts to flatter him, Trump slapped tariffs on British steel and aluminum. It’s hard to fathom why anyone is foolish enough to believe that he would extend a helping hand when Britain is at its weakest bargaining position during the inevitable desperation that would accompany a “no deal” scenario.

Most Brits would likely protest provisions that the American government would insist on, such as market entry to the National Health Service or lowering food standards to import American agricultural products, to name but a few.

The “Special Relationship” is the most important alliance for both countries. The United Kingdom and the United States both stand to gain immensely from a closer partnership, including an eventual trade deal if Britain does exit the European Union. When Trump leaves office, the United States is likely to go back to behaving like an ally with shared values. But for now, Brexit Britain should not make any decisions based on the myth that Trump can be trusted to save the day.

