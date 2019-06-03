

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, left, speaks with deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley at the White House on May 22. (Andrew Harnik)

Opinion writer

On “Meet the Press,” acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had this exchange with NBC’s Chuck Todd:

CHUCK TODD: I want to move to the president's response to Robert Mueller. He seems to indicate that the whole Russia interference is a hoax. Does the president accept the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, in order to help him win? MICK MULVANEY: I think the bottom line, and this got lost again this week, is that it didn't make any difference. You ask a lot of people, "Show me who you voted for, and I'll tell you how you feel about the Russia investigation." CHUCK TODD: That’s not the question though. That is not the question. ... You guys always try to — change it to, “But no votes were changed.” That’s not the point. MICK MULVANEY: Fine. CHUCK TODD: That’s not the point. Does he accept the fact that Russia interfered to benefit him — MICK MULVANEY: Keep in mind — CHUCK TODD: — which is what Robert Mueller found? What happened? MICK MULVANEY: The answer to the short question is, yes. Russia did attempt to interfere in our election. There’s no question. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that it was the previous administration that let that happen.

As set forth in Volume I of his report, Robert S. Mueller III indicted Russian entities and individuals for conspiring to attack our elections. (“On February 16, 2018, a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment charging 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities — including the Internet Research Agency (IRA) and Concord Management and Consulting LLC (Concord) — with violating U.S. criminal laws in order to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes.”) This was criminal activity, regardless of its effect on the election. More importantly, it was an assault on our democracy. If allowed to go unanswered, it would be — if it’s not already — a green light for Russia and other powers to subvert our democratic elections.

Mulvaney’s no harm-no foul attitude is precisely the sort of amoral, egocentric view of events that President Trump has popularized on the right — ironically, among the same people who used to recite the mantra of objective reality and immutable moral principles. Imagine if Russia had intervened on Hillary Clinton’s behalf. The right would have been furious, and heads would have rolled, even if Trump was nevertheless elected.

Mulvaney is hardly alone, as demonstrated by Jared Kushner’s clownish interview with Axios. In a horrid performance of arrogance, ignorance and moral cowardice (in which he refused to admit birtherism was racist), Kushner insisted there was nothing wrong with his meeting in Trump Tower with Russians on June 9, 2016, for the purpose of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton. The reasoning: He really didn’t get anything “salacious.” He is not sure he would call authorities next time.

The notion that inviting and/or encouraging Russian interference in our election is not in and of itself an act of disloyalty to the United States and a betrayal of our democracy is (pardon the expression) foreign to this crew. Anyone would have taken the meeting, Trump insists. That’s wrong. To the extent this isn’t already covered by campaign finance laws prohibiting solicitation of “something of value” from a foreign national, it certainly should be.

Consider the ludicrous consequences of this reasoning. Richard Nixon shouldn’t have been impeached because the CIA didn’t successfully shut down the investigation into Watergate. Trump’s unconstitutional power grab in absconding with Defense Department funds to pay for his wall doesn’t count because he has yet to actually move funds. It was perfectly fine for witnesses to lie to Mueller because he found out they were lying. This is a recipe for moral chaos, which suits the pathological mind-set of an administration that considers anything in service of this president to be justified.

When we see displays of this sort from Mulvaney and Kushner, one is more inclined to support impeachment on the grounds that Trump and his associates encouraged Russian criminal conduct, made use of its proceeds and then denied the crimes to cover Russia’s tracks precisely because our constitutional hygiene requires that we cleanse the body politic of the no harm-no foul reasoning that treats oaths of office and criminal laws as irrelevant distractions from the greater goal of electing and keeping Trump in power.

We are not talking about punishment or criminality, but impeachment does not mean criminal conduct. Impeachment is a process to reaffirm democratic principles and to prevent future injuries to our constitutional system. Those tasks look more urgent than ever.

Read more:

