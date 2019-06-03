

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III speaks at the Justice Department last Wednesday. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Robert S. Mueller III’s report

DOWN: William P. Barr’s version of the Mueller report

UP: Evidence of impeachable acts

DOWN: Likelihood that official impeachment hearings will start soon

UP: Democrats supporting impeachment

DOWN: Voters’ understanding of the basis for impeachment

UP: The late John McCain

DOWN: Hiding a Navy ship with the McCain name on it

UP: Number of countries with which President Trump has started a trade war

DOWN: Trump’s understanding that American consumers pay the cost of tariffs

UP: Bills passed by the House

DOWN: Bills passed by the Senate

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plans

DOWN: The dozen or so candidates who won’t make the September debate threshold

UP: Anger at the National Rifle Association

DOWN: The NRA’s finances

UP: Women protesting against abortion bans

DOWN: Women who will vote for Republicans in 2020

UP: Damage to Texas from a trade war with Mexico

DOWN: Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn’s willingness to stand up to Trump