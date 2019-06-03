UP: Robert S. Mueller III’s report
DOWN: William P. Barr’s version of the Mueller report
UP: Evidence of impeachable acts
DOWN: Likelihood that official impeachment hearings will start soon
UP: Democrats supporting impeachment
DOWN: Voters’ understanding of the basis for impeachment
UP: The late John McCain
DOWN: Hiding a Navy ship with the McCain name on it
UP: Number of countries with which President Trump has started a trade war
DOWN: Trump’s understanding that American consumers pay the cost of tariffs
UP: Bills passed by the House
DOWN: Bills passed by the Senate
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plans
DOWN: The dozen or so candidates who won’t make the September debate threshold
UP: Anger at the National Rifle Association
DOWN: The NRA’s finances
UP: Women protesting against abortion bans
DOWN: Women who will vote for Republicans in 2020
UP: Damage to Texas from a trade war with Mexico
DOWN: Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn’s willingness to stand up to Trump