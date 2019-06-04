

For weeks, the far left in the Democratic Party speculated that former vice president Joe Biden’s climate change plan would be “middle of the road.” (Oh, the horror!) Whether Biden intended to or not, that simply made his actual plan, which he released Tuesday, seem super progressive.

The Post reports:

Joe Biden is embracing the framework of the Green New Deal in his bid for the White House, calling on the United States to eliminate climate-warming emissions by no later than the middle of the century while attempting to create millions of new jobs and rally the rest of the world to forestall dangerous rising temperatures. … Biden’s plan says it will also be paid for by reducing incentives for tax havens, outsourcing and ending subsidies for fossil fuels, although is not specific about how much this would raise. … Biden also calls for mounting an Apollo-style program to pour $400 billion into clean energy research over 10 years — an idea that may have some traction among a few congressional Republicans who are beginning to embrace innovation as the answer to climate change.

Moreover, Biden released a slick video that seems to hit the appropriate notes — condemnation of China, concern for climate change’s affects on people of color, rolling back the Trump tax cuts and helping displaced coal workers:

Biden seems to have won approval, if not elation, from left-leaning environmental groups. (“The Sunrise Movement, a grass-roots climate advocacy group that helped pushed the Green New Deal to the center of Democratic politics, called Biden’s plan a ‘comprehensive’ effort for tackling climate change — but also urged Biden to set a deadline earlier than 2050 for entirely decarbonizing the U.S. economy,” The Post reports.)

By touting his own record with President Barack Obama, going in whole hog on research-and-development funding and courting Republicans, he hits a trifecta. He gets plaudits from Obama fans (i.e. most of the Democratic Party), seems “with it” and technologically savvy, and shows how he can appeal to those across the aisle. (He even takes on a progressive bugaboo as part of his approach to clean energy: “To address the climate emergency threatening our communities, economy, and national security, we must look at all low- and zero-carbon technologies," his campaign website says. "That’s why Biden will support a research agenda through ARPA-C to look at issues, ranging from cost to safety to waste disposal systems, that remain an ongoing challenge with nuclear power today.”)

One obvious omission: “Biden’s climate plan leaves unsaid what exactly his enforcement mechanism would look like — whether it will be a cap-and-trade system, a carbon tax of the sort economists are increasingly embracing, or something else entirely,” according to The Post. He may be pressed on that in the debates.

Pundits, Democratic operatives and a good number of candidates have fallen into the trap of false choice: You can be experienced or forward-looking; you can reach out to Republicans or have bold ideas; you can be pragmatic or progressive; you can be pro-coal worker or pro-green. Biden’s plan essentially says you can have it all. Whether that is realistic or passable without a filibuster-proof Senate majority is another thing, but there is so much in there that it’s not unreasonable to expect he could get Republicans’ buy-in on some issues.

The move highlights the advantages Biden has: Obama’s record, first-rate staff and advisers, money to produce high-quality policies and videos to explain them, and the ability to evade the far left’s slams. The last Democratic candidate who convinced moderate voters that he was a moderate, progressive voters that he was a progressive and Republican voters that he wasn’t a wide-eyed socialist was Obama, who, not by mere coincidence, won two terms.

