* Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, Damian Paletta, and Mary Beth Sheridan report that some Republicans in Congress are actually contemplating standing up to the president:

Republican senators warned Trump administration officials Tuesday they were prepared to block the president’s effort to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, promising what would be GOP lawmakers’ most brazen defiance of the president since he took office. During a closed-door lunch, at least a half-dozen senators spoke in opposition to the tariffs, while no one spoke in support, according to multiple people present who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Senators told officials from the White House and Department of Justice that there could be a disapproval vote if Trump moves forward — and this time, unlike with an earlier disapproval resolution, opponents of Trump’s tariffs could have enough support to override a veto.

I’m sure he’ll take that with the calm equanimity we’ve become accustomed to.

* Joshua Green reports that Trump may be endangering his reelection chances with his tariffs:

President Trump’s fondness for weaponizing tariffs is no secret. But as his list of targets expands beyond China to include allies such as Mexico and Australia, Trump not only jeopardizes the health of the U.S. economy, he risks undermining his own political standing, too. A new report from Goldman Sachs shows that, while Trump may not distinguish friend from foe, U.S. voters certainly do. Last week, ignoring the counsel of his own advisers, Trump vowed to slap an escalating series of tariffs on Mexican goods if its government doesn’t cut off the flow of migrants from Central America heading to the U.S. border. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Trump also considered putting levies on Australian aluminum, but was dissuaded. While Trump’s tough line against China does draw some support, the Goldman report shows that significantly more voters disapprove of the tariffs the president has applied—or threatened to apply—on imports from friendly nations. Furthermore, his protectionist trade policies haven’t produced the kind of political boost in critical swing states that his backers are depending on. “Voter approval on trade policy appears to be no higher in key competitive states than in other states,” Goldman finds, “and overall presidential approval in those states has declined by more than the national average.”

It’s almost as though he isn’t the economic genius he claims to be!

* S.V. Date reports that the 2020 Trump campaign is maintaining office space in Trump Tower, and paying through the nose for it, in an apparent attempt to help Trump make up for the income he’s losing as tenants flee his building.

* Adam Serwer explains why the Census citizenship question case is about the entitlement of white people to keep an iron grip on power.

* Ron Brownstein explains why the possibility of even a small number of Trump voters defecting could shape Democratic strategy in 2020.

* Catherine Rampell says that an economic expansion that is now ten years old may not see its eleventh birthday.

* Ruth Ben-Ghiat explains how press freedom really is at risk, and why Trump’s “creeping authoritarianism” is at the center of the threat to it.

* Jim Geraghty says conservatives need to confront the fact that their movement is full of grifters just looking to fleece the right-wing rank-and-file.

* Helaine Olen explains what Jared Kushner and Elaine Chao teach us about the rot at the heart of our society.

* Patti Davis explains why it’s never the wrong time to talk about gun policy.

* And Manuel Roig-Franzia and Beth Reinhard report on the conservative operatives who are hoping to smear the Democrats into defeat but are too dumb to do the job.