

Anti-Trump demonstrators outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Monday. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

As night follows days, President Trump insults insufficiently admiring leaders. “President Trump in a tweet early Monday called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a ‘stone cold loser’ ahead of the president’s visit to the city.” Sigh.

His bad manners follow him to Britain. “Donald Trump hadn’t even touched down in the U.K., and he was already sowing his signature brand of discord. The president had little to lose by stoking a long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, but his interactions with European leaders during his four-day trip to England, Ireland and France have the potential to further alienate core U.S. allies.” He also butted into the Brexit debacle which he encouraged.

There is, for now, former vice president Joe Biden, followed — at a distance — by everyone else. “His counter-programming appearance served the latest reminder that, with large leads in national and several early state polls, Biden is running a race in a vacuum, adhering to his own rules and schedule. The biggest threats to his campaign at the moment aren’t his rivals so much as his advanced age and ability to remain disciplined in an era where missteps are under heightened scrutiny."

Despots follow the same playbook — use the power of the state to attack media critics. “President Trump raised a familiar complaint — ‘unfair’ coverage by CNN — in a pair of Monday morning tweets. But this time he took the unusual step of calling on supporters to boycott the cable news network’s corporate parent, AT&T, to drive his point home.”

Jared Kushner follows China’s playbook: Pay the Palestinians to give up any aspirations for self-government. “As the Trump administration displays the basest instincts of mercantilist, illiberal politics, we Americans and others should still be able to hear the sounds of policy that appeals to the human spirit, and raise our voices to strengthen the sound. . . . Expecting people to forego their aspiration for human dignity and political representation is a message contrary to American values, and ought to be contrary to American foreign policy.” It’s also plain dumb and won’t work.

Other Democrats should follow this example, given Republicans’ indulgence of a corrupt administration. “On her way to capturing the Republican nomination in 2014, now-Sen. Joni Ernst released one of the most memorable ads of the cycle. In it, she bragged about having castrated hogs while growing up on an Iowa farm and pledged to use those pork-cutting skills to ‘make ’em squeal’ in Washington. On Monday, a new Democratic challenger to Ernst sought to turn her words against her. . . . ‘She cast a vote to let the corporate lobbyists keep feasting like hogs at the trough.’”

Democrats should follow this advice. “Most voters in these groups don’t seem to see the current health reform proposals on either side of the aisle as solutions to their top problems: paying for care or navigating the health insurance system and red tape. . . . For most voters, the debate will be more meaningful when they see stark differences on health between the Democratic nominee and President Trump in the general election. Then they may be able to focus more on what the differences on health reform mean for the country and their daily lives.”