

President Trump, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands during a joint news conference in London on June 4. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Media critic

A fair number of Brits don’t like President Trump. An online petition opposing his now-in-progress state visit to the United Kingdom secured more than 1.8 million signatures. Some anti-Trumpites are motivated enough to have created a 20-foot balloon depicting the president as a whining baby — a prop trotted out for Trump’s last visit as well as the current one. As The Post reported, “The road outside 10 Downing Street was sealed off with steel barricades, and there was a heavy police presence. But nearby, the so-called ‘Carnival of Resistance’ was in full swing.”

Among the “main features” of that carnival, noted The Post’s Karla Adam, was a “talking Trump robot who sat on a toilet, saying: ‘You’re fake news! I’m a very stable genius!’”

Prophetic! Here’s what Trump said Tuesday about his visit:

As far as the protests, I have to tell you, because I commented on it yesterday: We left, the prime minister, the queen, the royal family — there were thousands of people on the streets cheering, and even coming over today, there were thousands of people cheering. And then I heard that there were protests, and I said, where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say. But you saw the people waving the American flag, waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love, there was great love. It was an alliance. And I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people, put in for political reasons. So, it was fake news.

And yet:

Trump calls the protests against him "fake news." Meanwhile, @MSNBC just reported "that's really not the case. There are quite a lot of protesters."



Trump claimed he saw thousands cheering for him. @MSNBC just reported: "I'm not seeing what the president saw."

Vid via BBC pic.twitter.com/iCZ4JxK3lB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Huge crowds of people are chanting and waving banners at London's Trafalgar Square to protest #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/Otuu2khy72 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 4, 2019

I have spent all day on the streets of London. We struggled through throngs of anti-Trump protestors, many tens of thousands of them. I also saw tiny handfuls of Trump fans. This is not fake news. We have the pictures. https://t.co/Cs2gQjrT7S — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) June 4, 2019

These are the tiny numbers Trump keeps trying to sell, saying that the protests at Trafalgar Square are small and "fake news." Looks pretty big and real to me. (via @coco_dubai) #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/tEJ3hDEtNk — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 4, 2019

And this is the extent of our national debasement, forcing even citizens of a key ally to fact-check our lying president. Look here — there are actually protesters!

