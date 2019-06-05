

In this January 1980 photo, Mayor Don Fraser makes his inaugural speech in Minneapolis. Fraser, a former congressman from Minnesota and Minneapolis' longest-serving mayor, has died. He was 95. (Art Hager/Star Tribune via AP)

Don Fraser, who died this week at the age of 95, was an eight-term congressman from Minnesota and the longest-serving mayor of Minneapolis. He was also the father of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions, the elected government entities that have been in operation in the District for more than 40 years.

In 1973, most of us on the Senate side of the Senate-House conference on the proposed D.C. Home Rule Act had little notion of what Fraser was talking about when he advanced the notion of ANCs. The House conferees, led by House District of Columbia Committee Chairman Charles Diggs (D-Mich.), fully understood the idea, having already explored it with Fraser during the House’s creation of its version of the Home Rule Act.

The Senate D.C. Committee staff director, Robert Harris, and I, as minority staff director, weren’t much help. We only knew what our House counterparts had to say about ANCs — that they were a local governing mechanism designed by a think tank for the city of Minneapolis.

Beyond that, we were clueless. But Senate conference chairman Thomas Eagleton (D-Mo.), who also chaired the Senate’s D.C. Committee, and the conference committee’s ranking Republican, Charles Mathias (Md.) were intent on reaching an agreement to move the bill forward, so they agreed to the House position on ANCs. Besides, they were assured that ANCs would not be a distraction from the complicated process of launching an elected council and mayor, and would not hinder Congress’s overarching intent to delegate a large measure of self-government authority to the District.

Little did we know the impact ANCs would have on the politics of this city. For the past four decades, ANCs have been the spawning ground for would-be mayors, council members and public officials. More than serving as a political incubator, the ANCs and their members have come to represent government at the grass roots; they are the point where problems, policy and the community’s voice converge, and sometimes clash.

ANCs have turned out to be everything that Don Fraser had in mind back in 1973. The District’s experiment with self-government, at bottom, is better because of Fraser and his creation.