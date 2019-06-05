Opinion writer

* Maria Sacchetti reports that the Trump administration is concerned that immigrant kids being held in detention centers have it too easy, and they’re doing something about it:

The Trump administration is canceling English classes, recreational programs and legal aid for unaccompanied minors staying in federal migrant shelters nationwide, saying the immigration influx at the southern border has created critical budget pressures. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has begun discontinuing the funding stream for activities — including soccer — that have been deemed “not directly necessary for the protection of life and safety, including education services, legal services, and recreation,” said U.S. Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber.

Giving kids a soccer ball to play with must really bust the budget. Yeah, that’s it.

* Anjali Tsui and Alice Wilder report on how the payday lending industry is having their conventions at the Trump Doral and getting exactly what they want from the administration:

The money the CFSA spent at the Doral is only part of the ante to lobby during the Trump administration. The payday lenders also did a bevy of things that interest groups have always done: They contributed to the president’s inauguration and earned face time with the president after donating to a Trump ally. But it’s the payment to the president’s business that is a stark reminder that the Trump administration is like none before it. If the industry had written a $1 million check directly to the president’s campaign, both the CFSA and campaign could have faced fines or even criminal charges — and Trump couldn’t have used the money to enrich himself. But paying $1 million directly to the president’s business? That’s perfectly legal.

This is a level of naked corruption we’ve just never seen before.

* A new Quinnipiac poll seems to find Trump vulnerable to potential Democratic challengers in Texas.

* Betsy Woodruff reports on a new Democratic bill that would require the government to put a higher priority on tracking white supremacist terrorism.

* Ryan Goodman details just how misleading all of Attorney General Barr’s statements on the Mueller report have been.

* Amy Goldstein reports that the Trump administration has just ended all medical research using fetal tissue.

* Ed Kilgore warns Democrats about the true nature of Sen. Josh Hawley, who’s being touted as the next big post-Trump conservative.

* Anna Massoglia and Karl Evers-Hillstrom provide a comprehensive guide to Trump’s overseas business interests.

* John Stoehr explains why even debating impeachment is a good thing, and we should keep doing it.

* Tara Golshan and Ella Nilsen break down the challenge Democrats face in trying to take back the Senate next year.

* John Harwood explains why income inequality has become an urgent political issue.

* Nicholas Burns tells Trump what he ought to learn from the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

* And Eugene Scott looks at conservatives’ disturbing habit of comparing criticism of them to lynchings.