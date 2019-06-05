

Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Trump in London on June 4. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

It’s time for Congress to take the lead; the administration sure won’t. “House Democrats are expected to grill officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday in a hearing focusing on how the Trump administration is addressing the growing threat of violent white supremacist extremists.”

When will it be time to stand up to him? “Trump: ‘Foolish’ for GOP to try to stop tariffs on Mexico.”

This time, he may do real damage. “Mr. Trump’s latest threat — five percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, rising to as high as 25 percent until the Mexican government stems the flow of migrants — has riled Republican senators who fear its impact on the economy and their home states.”

As with every other time he speaks: “President Donald Trump remained true to form by telling multiple demonstrable falsehoods on the international stage, claiming, among other things, that he has 'record’ approval among Republicans.”

The time Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) has spent running for president has helped raise a critical issue: “I’ve advocated for mental health for veterans for a long time. I decided it was almost disingenuous to continue advocating for this and making clear it’s an important issue without explaining my story and how I’ve dealt with post-traumatic stress.”

At times such as this, the United States should hang its head in shame for electing this guy. “Trump may have inadvertently played into some of Britons’ worst fears about their post-Brexit future when he suggested that Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) could be a part of a U.S.-Britain trade deal. … Trump’s vague answer to the question may suggest he hadn’t given the idea much thought. However, British news outlets have been keeping an eye on the issue in recent weeks.” I’m fairly confident that he had no idea what he was saying.

Just one time, I’d like to see witnesses ignore him. “The White House on Tuesday directed two former administration officials, Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, to rebuff congressional subpoenas for certain documents related to the special counsel’s probe, the House Judiciary Committee said, in the administration’s latest effort to block lawmakers’ investigations into possible obstruction of justice by the president.”