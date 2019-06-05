This essay discusses plot points from Neal Stephenson’s 2015 novel, “Seveneves.”

The most dangerous elements in “Seveneves,” Neal Stephenson’s 2015 novel, aren’t the bolides falling to Earth following the disintegration of the moon. Sure, they wipe out billions and set the planet ablaze for thousands of years — but at least they’re creatures of physics, predictable in how they’ll react. No, the scariest things in “Seveneves” are politics and social media. More specifically, the manner in which politics and social media combine to destabilize humanity’s efforts to save itself from extinction.

The destruction of the moon at the hands of unknown forces puts humanity on a clock: within two years, give or take a week or so, enough people must be off the planet in order to ensure the survival of the human race and the continuation of every other species on Earth. The world’s governments come together and assemble an ark, of sorts: men and women living in modest space habitats and carrying with them the DNA codes of as many species as could be discovered and digitized before the “hard rain” of rocks and debris began.

Everything was going well enough — at least, as well as can be expected as people try to survive in the harshest, most unforgiving environment imaginable in as speedy a manner as possible — until a pair of events take place. The first is the arrival of the American president, a Clintonian sort by the name of Julia Bliss Flaherty (JBF for short) who comes to the station in flagrant violation of international accords banning world leaders from fleeing the soon-to-die planet. She has no technical skills, but she is a politician and, therefore, an expert at exacerbating divisions to realize her own personal goal: achieving power.

The second development is the arrival of a social media superstar, a blogger by the name of Tavistock Prowse. Prowse’s prose and his innate understanding of online communities aids him in helping JBF convince some of those who live in the swarm of arklets to abandon the original plan of maintaining an orbit around Earth and instead break off for Mars. At a time when unity and clarity of vision are needed to maintain the very survival of the species, politics and social media sow discord and put us at risk of extinction.

Stephenson illustrates the chaos these two have introduced into the system by intercutting scenes of their plotting and scheming with scenes of a heroic band of astronauts corralling a giant chunk of ice and bringing it to the space station. The literal chaos of this group of spacefaring heroes — who, in addition to wrestling with physical forces as the ice-rock tumbles near Earth’s atmosphere, must also deal with random outbreaks of radiation poisoning as motes of irradiated dust infest lungs and bowels alike — mirrors the figurative chaos on board the space station, where the remnants of humanity hatch political plots against one another.

Humanity survives, thankfully, and descendants of this squabbling band 5,000 years later have refused to replicate at least one of the mistakes made by their ancestors.

“In the decades before [the Moon was destroyed], the Old Earthers had focused their intelligence on the small and the soft, not the big and the hard,” Stephenson writes of our affinity for gadgets that connected everyone on Earth to every piece of knowledge in Earth’s history. The result was “a civilization that was puny and crumbling where physical infrastructure was concerned, but astonishingly sophisticated when it came to networked communications and software.” That puny and crumbling civilization made giants of fools such as Tav Prowse and leaders of charlatans like JBF.

Observers of American politics won’t be surprised by the difficulties portrayed by “Seveneves.” Indeed, Stephenson’s novel feels prophetic in this regard, debuting as it did well before the 2016 presidential election turned into a referendum on Russian interference and troll farms and memes and “fake news” and Q. Social media has the double effect of giving people more information than ever and increasing and encouraging division based on that information — some of which is false, often intentionally.

But this is a global concern. Those in emerging economies are just as worried about the rapid proliferation of social media, according to a recent survey of 11 such countries by the Pew Research Center.

“The widespread view that technology has made people more informed about current events is often paired with worries that these tools might make people vulnerable: Majorities in 10 of these countries feel technology has made it easier to manipulate people with rumors and false information,” Pew found. Those who were most aware of the benefits social media can provide were equally wary of potential harms.

Stephenson seems to fall in that category. And while “Seveneves” is a masterpiece of hard sci-fi, larded up with discussions of orbital mechanics and brilliantly realistic descriptions of cramped space living, it’s also a strikingly sophisticated examination of social dynamics — one we’d be well-suited to heed as our communications tools exceed our limited ability to filter the information they deliver.

