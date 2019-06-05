

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), center, at the the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Tuesday, summoned lawmakers to consider a package of gun-control legislation after Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Associated Press)

It took an unspeakable tragedy, but Virginia Democrats’ season of doubt has acquired a bit of certainty.

Not, however, in the way most people think — and not only for Democrats.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D), whose political muscles have atrophied considerably since scandal enveloped him back in February, is taking full advantage of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach to change the state’s gun laws and his personal political narrative and inject new energy into the Democratic effort to take control of the General Assembly.

It’s complicated, cynical and wildly optimistic.

Northam’s transparent hope is that he can get back to talking about his issues and reset the political landscape to its pre-racist yearbook photo days. Nothing, not even tragedy, can or should take him there. The damage that the still-unexplained photo of a person in blackface and a person in a KKK costume on Northam’s medical school yearbook page inflicted on the governor will cling to him like the “macaca” scandal does to former senator George Allen (R).

But he gets credit for a very strong start.

The governor revived his call for new gun laws, a package of bills the General Assembly defeated in January, to be debated in a special session.

And in a rarity for Northam since his blackface blowup: He announced it at a news conference, using tough language to castigate, if not humiliate, Republican lawmakers who’ve routinely dispatched any and all gun control measures — even in the wake of other mass shootings on Virginia soil.

The governor has had enough of thoughts and prayers. He wants “votes and laws.”

Right by Northam’s side in the news conference: the scandal-marred Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D).

Surely, this time, with more innocent lives lost to a man with a gun, the GOP will bow before the inevitable.

Not a chance.

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) set the Republican tone immediately, saying Northam’s special session call was “hasty and suspect when considered against the backdrop of the last few months.”

Calling out the cynicism? You bet. And Cox added a big dollop of his own.

“We believe addressing gun violence starts with holding criminals accountable for their actions,” Cox said, “not infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

An old-fashioned dog whistle to the gun rights advocates in the GOP base: Don’t worry, we won’t go soft on guns, regardless of how much blood and carnage is unleashed on the commonwealth.

Cox then raised the stakes, saying, “Republicans will put forward a package of legislation to stiffen penalties for those who use firearms to commit crimes, including mandatory minimum sentences. “

A political kidney punch aimed right at Northam’s post-scandal push against mandatory minimum sentences.

Republicans aren’t going to give Northam anything. In their political calculus, doing so would seal their doom. Giving in on guns in an off-off year election? Cox & Co. might as well resign en masse right now.

However, if they were determined to make the special session one for the ages, they could do more than dismiss Northam’s gun bills for a second time and push for more mandatory minimums. Were Republicans especially motivated, they could hold the long-promised hearings into sexual assault allegations against Fairfax.

While not likely to happen for a host of reasons, the hearings would fit the political moment.

But before things become irrevocably jaded, there’s another political moment to mention that could be of far greater importance than a pointless special session.

On Tuesday, Northam issued an executive order establishing the “Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law.”

This new body will seek out “the vestiges of racial discrimination that still remain in Virginia’s laws,” and “help lay the groundwork for further progress.”

This is where the hope for real change exists. It’s less complicated and aspirational rather than cynical.

And rooting out the vestiges of racism and inequality in the law? That’s the kind of doubt-dispelling optimism Virginia needs.