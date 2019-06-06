Opinion writer

* Here’s the next big move from House Democrats:

House Democratic leaders are preparing to grant sweeping authority to committee chairs to sue the Trump administration over its refusal to comply with congressional demands for information — from President Donald Trump's tax returns to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s underlying files. The draft resolution, which the House will consider on Tuesday, formally holds Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for defying House Judiciary Committee subpoenas seeking Mueller’s unredacted report, its underlying evidence, and additional witness testimony. But the most dramatic proposal will empower the chairs of all House committees to initiate legal action each time a witness or administration official defies a committee subpoena, a move to streamline and speed up the House’s ability to respond to a mounting list of confrontations with the White House.

Every move like this helps, but the big picture still remains that we just don’t yet know how well these oversight battles will fare in court, and how long they will take. -- gs

* Andrew Desiderio and Heather Caygle report that Jerry Nadler is losing patience with a certain former special counsel:

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told Democratic leaders at a closed-door meeting this week that he could issue a subpoena to Robert Mueller within two weeks if he is unable to reach an agreement to secure the former special counsel’s public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. Nadler’s comments at the Tuesday meeting were his clearest remarks to date on the possibility of compelling Mueller’s attendance at a public hearing. The committee is still negotiating with Mueller, who, according to Nadler, is thus far only willing to answer lawmakers’ questions in private — a nonstarter for most House Democrats.

The fact that Mueller doesn’t seem to want to testify is not really relevant. There are questions he needs to answer.

* Amy Gardner reports on what can happen when a state actually decides to make it easier, not harder, to vote:

The state of Michigan has agreed to help college students vote while away at school — a key victory ahead of the 2020 presidential election for Democrats who sued last year to overturn a law that made it harder for students to cast ballots. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Wednesday that her office will begin a major educational effort to help students register to vote at their campus addresses. The announcement was part of a settlement with several groups of College Democrats that had sued to overturn a requirement that students may vote only at the address listed on their driver’s licenses.

Now if we could just get some voting rights action at the federal level...

* A new Reuters/IPSOS poll shows Trump losing in trial heats to every Democrat they tested.

* Will Bunch says that in battling Trump, Democrats need to accept the reality of the authoritarian foe they face, and how the challenges are different from the Watergate era.

* Walter Shapiro says it would be wrong for Democrats to think that they’d be doomed to repeat the 1998 election if they impeached Trump.

* Kyle Kondik argues that we’ve been getting the story of the 1998 election all wrong.

* Ron Browstein argues that in fact, the Clinton impeachment didn’t hurt Republicans all that much.

* Linda Greenhouse explains why it’s wrong to think conservatives on the Supreme Court care more about the institution’s reputation than about what will benefit the GOP.

* Anand Giridharadas goes on the road with Bernie Sanders to see if the Vermont senator can turn himself into a successful presidential candidate.

* Jamelle Bouie says we can’t rely on technocratic fixes to repair what’s wrong with the Supreme Court.

* Paul Farhi reports that news organizations are finally calling Trump’s lies “lies.

* Heather Long explains why Trump’s hand on the trade war is weaker than it appears.

* And Anna Fifield reports on the bizarre boyhood that made Kim Jong Un the man he is today.