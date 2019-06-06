

On May 16, CNN correspondent Evan Perez was briefing host Wolf Blitzer on some “new information” regarding the machinations of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. “It underscores, Wolf, why people — why members of Congress on Capitol Hill really want to hear from Robert Mueller, from people who were involved in the investigation. They want to know a little bit more about what went into the calculations of not making a decision on charging the president with obstruction,” said Perez.

Thereupon, Blitzer uttered what has become the modern TV host’s pat response when confronted with modest complexity: “Yes, there’s a lot to unpack right now,” he said.

There’s a lot of unpacking on cable these days. Last Friday, The Post’s Robert Costa said on MSNBC, “Now, there is a view among some harder-edged Republicans and conservative Republicans who have long voiced complaints about Robert Mueller that they would like to have a shot at him rhetorically. They would like to take him on and unpack his arguments from the report.” Last Thursday, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi recapped some stray Trump comments with this opener: “All right, let’s start off with the White House — there’s a lot to unpack here.” The day before, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was breaking down the politics of impeachment: “Let me unpack that a little bit, though,” she told a lawmaker. The day before that, Fox News host Shannon Bream said, “Our legal eagles unpack the controversial new statements taking over social media.” And the day before that, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said, “And I think if you go out and you unpack the damage Barr did to the actual letter of the Mueller report, it really justifies closer scrutiny.”

Or, better: If you go out and you unpack the damage Barr did to the actual letter of the Mueller report, it really justifies further unpacking. A look at results from Nexis outlines the cable inroads of this handy two-syllable verb. The graphic below charts its mentions on the three major cable news networks — CNN, MSNBC and Fox News — over the past decade. (Disclosure: Nexis doesn’t track daytime shows on Fox News and MSNBC, which means that the figures below understate the amount of nonphysical unpacking that takes place on those precincts.)



The spike in the graph tells one story: No credible pundit, host, reporter or cable-news wannabe appears on the air these days without being ready to “unpack.” The object of the unpacking can be anything — some situation, imbroglio, report, dossier, email, news conference, repository, database, records dump, statement, indictment, manifesto, letter, memorandum, stray comment or whisper.

If only the phenomenon were confined to cable news. Alas, it has seeped into ESPN: “There’s a lot to unpack there, if you will,” said a host recently upon considering a statement by Redskins Coach Jay Gruden. What do local TV stations do with homicide trends? Unpack them! Religion, too: On Trinity Broadcasting Network, Don Wilton recently said: “And so, God gave Peter a vision. It’s an amazing vision, really. If we had time, love to really unpack the meaning of it.” (On 24/7 cable news, of course, there’s always time to unpack the meaning of it.) As she recently brooded over a consequential spat between Luke S. and Luke P., Hannah Brown of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” said, “I have to unpack my thoughts a little bit more.”

Lexicographers are onto it all. “I’ve been hearing (and reading) this figurative use of unpack a lot recently too,” writes Merriam-Webster Associate Editor Emily Brewster in an email. The moment is decades in the making, as Brewster points out that the alternative “unpacking” definition first appeared in the unabridged Webster’s Third New International in 1961 — supporting a 2017 essay by Jacob Hoerger on Medium. “Our editors didn’t have enough evidence of the use in general-use publications to justify entry in our Collegiate dictionary until the 1993 Tenth edition of that book,” she adds. One of the citations underlying that entry, notes Brewster, comes out of a 1992 essay by Salman Rushdie in the New Yorker. Note the quotation marks around the verb in question: “Glinda and the Witch of the West are the only two symbols of power in a film that is largely about the powerless, and it’s instructive to ‘unpack’ them. They are both women, and a striking aspect of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is its lack of a male hero,” wrote Rushdie.

Since then, “unpack” has roared into stardom. The Benghazi news plume, notes Brewster, played a key role. Nexis turns up more than 300 “unpacking” iterations in “all news, all languages” related to the Obama administration controversy from the start of 2012 through the end of 2015. Would that Bengazi’s legacy were limited to annoying verb deployment, rather than terrible news coverage.

Then came Russiagate, cause for an extraordinary amount of unpacking. Since the start of 2016, “unpack” turns up in a Nexis search (“all news, all languages”) in connection with “Russia” and “election” more than 2,200 times. Over its 448 pages, the report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III explains the convergence: The deeds of Trump and his associates — their travels, their schemes, their lies, their crimes — are all very complicated. In many ways, Mueller and his colleagues became the country’s unpackers in chief.

To take one example, consider the drama between Attorney General William P. Barr and Mueller over obstruction of justice. In his March 24 summary letter, Barr wrote that Mueller “ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.” In a late May statement, Mueller cited a Justice Department policy prohibiting the charging of a sitting president with a crime. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” said Mueller, who also said his people didn’t reach a “determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime.” But then Barr, in a CBS News interview, said of Mueller, “I personally felt he could’ve reached a decision. He could’ve reached a conclusion.”

A lot to unpack there.

Though Trump cannot take credit for the gradual ascent of “unpack” as a cliche in contemporary news coverage, he propels it nonetheless. Last Thursday, the president appeared before reporters for more than 15 minutes, riffing about the alleged — read: specious — conflicts of interest affecting Mueller, about deep-state conspiracies, about “collusion between Hillary Clinton and Russia,” about the “dirty word” of impeachment, about the “giant presidential harassment,” about China “becoming a very weakened nation,” about British politician Nigel Farage, about the concealment of the USS John S. McCain during Trump’s Japan trip, about Venezuela, about fighting back, about an unspecified “major statement” on the border.

So MSNBC’s Velshi was on the mark in claiming that “there’s a lot to unpack here.” Trump fills up our civic suitcase. He fills it up with garbage, claptrap and the folderol of national politics, to be sure — but there’s a lot of it nonetheless. Sifting through it all feels like a chore.

Last week, Axios’s Nicholas Johnston appeared on MSNBC to address the Trump administration’s health-care plans. Part of the strategy, noted Johnston, was greater transparency on prescription drugs — specifically, “unpacking a lot of the discounts.” Moments later, Johnston addressed the political strategy behind the policy: “If we go back and unpack the midterm election results, health care was a key issue for a lot of voters,” said Johnston, pulling off an “unpacking” double-dip. Give that man a contract.