

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks on Wednesday in Elkhart, Ind. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Opinion writer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), appearing at an MSNBC town hall hosted by Chris Hayes, was in fighting form. “I am in this fight all the way,” she told a small group of voters. Does she trust other Democrats to fight? “I know why I’m in here. I’m here because I’m a fighter.” What is leadership? “You start with what you believe is right, and you get out there and ... fight for it!”

Warren has the most-thought-out message (the system is rigged) and the most comprehensive policy agenda, by far, of any candidate out there. Just at this one town hall, she talked about her plans for green energy, fighting the opioid crisis and child care. Hearing that she is a fighter might reassure voters that she can beat President Trump, but once in office, how does “fighting” get you legislative wins?

In the Lyndon B. Johnson era, the president could cajole, threaten and reward wavering lawmakers. The end of earmarks, independent sources of money and tribalism limit a president’s ability to round up big majorities sufficient to pass major legislation. Warren says she wants to get rid of the legislative filibuster, but it is far from clear that even if they had a narrow majority Democrats would agree to end the legislative filibuster, nor is it clear that a progressive president could even get 50-plus-1 votes on some plans (e.g. Medicare-for-all).

In that context, what does “fighting” look like? Sure, presidents can use the bully pulpit, try to stir up the grass roots and run a full-blown campaign on issues that they care about. However, at some point you have to stop fighting and start deal-making.

And that’s what voters, at least pragmatic ones, will want to know: What’s your track record of bipartisan deal-making? Are you willing to take half a loaf? After you’ve bashed Republicans as lackeys of Trump (with much justification), how are you going to turn around to govern? What “red lines” do you have on issues?

A candidate might reply that she’ll do exactly what President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did to pass the Affordable Care Act — jam through what you want without need for GOP votes. If you have the numbers, that might work, but party-line votes on major initiatives often result in a backlash and loss of the majority. In other words, this might work — once.

Obama and now Trump also made extensive use of executive orders (e.g. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Iran deal, pullout from the Iran deal, the Muslim ban). However, those, as we have learned, often get undone by the next president, get tied up in the courts and generate a powerful backlash.

When it comes to winning after the election is over, the Democratic nominee might look to Pelosi, the best legislator in recent memory. In late November 2018, T.A. Frank explained what makes her so formidable. “Few legislators have a keener feel for evaluating policy in light of the political spectrum represented by her caucus. She’s considerate of the diversity of political pressures faced by her fellow House members, and she works to accommodate all of them,” Frank wrote. “With preternatural patience, Pelosi builds up consensus bit by bit before she acts, making sure that all of the cats in the herd get a voice. ... At the same time, when she must take bold action, she does. The Affordable Care Act, for instance, would have sunk without her push. She’s effective.”

In fact, the best political leaders not only “fight” but also have an abundance of empathy. Only when you understand a wavering member’s concerns or an opposing lawmaker’s needs can you figure out where the deal can be made.

Sure, it’s a campaign — I get that — so saying you’re a “fighter” sounds good. And Democrats sure better get someone who can take a punch and hit back twice as hard in the campaign. But the candidate who might actually govern effectively is going to need other skills — charm, persistence, empathy, attention to detail and an understanding that the other side usually needs to get something to close a deal. Flexibility and compromise are dirty words in politics these days — often derided as not fighting hard enough — but without those qualities, none of the big plans worth fighting for are going to come to fruition.

So yes, fighters are good. Deal-makers are better.