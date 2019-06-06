

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Nashua, N.H., on May 14, 2019. (Kate Flock/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign confirmed that he supports the Hyde Amendment, which allows public funding (e.g. Medicaid, Veterans Affairs) for abortions only in the cases of rape, incest and threats to the life of the mother. Other Democratic candidates have pounced, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who argues that this widens inequality, making abortions unavailable to many poor women. Abortion rights groups condemned his position and the media, delighted in the first significant fight among the Democratic contenders, ran with it. (Has Biden blown it? Is the former vice president out of touch?)

This may, quite frankly, be another head fake just as Biden did on green energy, when rumors suggested he would put out a squishy compromise, making his actual, very robust proposal seem even stronger.

There are actually several ways this could play out.

First, as Politico notes, lots of the current Democratic candidates have voted for the Hyde Amendment in order to fund the government, since it is a mainstay of HHS and other department spending measures. (“Warren voted for this bill twice. So did Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Eric Swalwell and others. Bernie Sanders voted no.”) If Biden is saying he supports keeping the Hyde Amendment (that at least funds some abortions) in necessary spending bills (i.e. wouldn’t shut down or keep the government shut down over it), this may be much to do about nothing. (It might in this case be a communications flub, surprising for a team as practiced as his.)

Another possibility is that Biden says he is opposed to ever changing the Hyde Amendment. That may hurt him with a chunk of progressive Democratic voters but they may choose to vote for him anyway; alternatively, it could help him with moderate voters (reaffirming he’s not going to follow the crowd).

The third way this could play out — the way the media have already assumed it will — is that Biden reaffirms he never wants it changed and it does real damage to him in a party fully protective of abortion rights, particularly at a time the far right is attempting to virtually outlaw all abortions. This then could play into the “party has passed him by” narrative.

Biden himself as of this writing has yet to comment, but there is a question as to how the front-runner should address these flaps, which undoubtedly will arise from time to time. He is after all crushing the field. The latest Reuters poll shows that among registered Democrats, Biden has 36 percent, followed by Sanders at 15, Warren at 9, Harris at 8, Beto O’Rourke at 7, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5 and everyone else barely registering. His tactic has been to run a general-election race, targeting President Trump and virtually ignoring his challengers.

That may work for a time, but Biden is likely to be asked about the abortion issue and other possible areas of conflict during the debate. It’s a risk to ignore these attacks altogether, appearing indifferent to advocates of the issue that candidates are fighting over.

It’s a mistake to assume we know precisely what Biden means until we hear from him or to take the press and Twitter reaction as indicative of the party as a whole. Maybe we just watch and see how it all plays out. The horse-race coverage, however, is unlikely to follow that advice.