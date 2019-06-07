Opinion writer

* Heather Long and Thomas Heath report some not-so-great news on the employment front:

Hiring cooled in May, the Labor Department reported Friday, as firms appeared more hesitant to bring on new employees amid uncertainty over President Trump escalating the trade war. The U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs in May, a significant pullback from 224,000 jobs added in April that is likely to heighten fears the trade war is taking a greater toll. The unemployment rate remained at a five-decade low of 3.6 percent. Manufacturing and construction saw anemic job growth in May with fewer than 5,000 jobs added in each sector, one of the clearest signs that Trump’s tariffs are having a negative impact on blue-collar sectors the president has been trying to boost.

It’s just one month, of course. But put a few like it together and there will be reason to worry about a downturn.

* John Wagner reports that the president is worked up about the moon, which he hates but is also great, or something:

President Trump on Friday sharply criticized NASA for promoting its plan to return to the moon before exploring Mars, a strategy that Trump endorsed in a directive early in his tenure and championed as recently as last month. “For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon — We did that 50 years ago,” Trump said on Twitter. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

Maybe NASA can find a way to alert the Vogons that this would be a pretty good time to go ahead and destroy the Earth to make way for that intergalactic highway.

* Jill Filipovic reports on how the combination of sexual violence and harsh anti-abortion laws is driving Honduran women to try to escape to the United States.

* Eric Levitz suggests Trump should display his “economic populism” by pushing his party to raise the minimum wage, which is a neat way of revealing that said economic populism is bogus.

* William Saletan runs through what Attorney General Barr has lied about so far, and explains how it shows Barr’s conclusions about Trump’s obstruction of justice are fraudulent.

* JM Rieger looks at how congressional Republicans who used to be adamant about the inviolability of congressional subpoenas now believe the targets of subpoenas can just ignore them if they want to -- since they’re being issued by Democrats.

* David Drucker reports that Republicans are getting nervous about President Trump’s ability to hold Wisconsin in 2020.

* Brendan Nyhan examines Trump’s pattern of creating a crisis and then taking credit for solving the problem once he backs down.

* Jeff Hauser and David Segal report that under the radar, Trump and Mitch McConnell are engineering a brutal takeover of the federal government’s regulatory apparatus.

* Dahlia Lithwick explains why lots of women voters are falling for Elizabeth Warren.

* Susan Glasser reflects on the GOP’s status as the except-when-Trump-does-it party.

* And Alexandra Petri warns that nominating a man for president may be too big a risk for the country.