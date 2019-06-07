

Congress turns up the heat on scofflaws. “After months of stonewalling by [President] Trump of their many investigations of him and his presidency, Democrats unveiled a resolution that authorizes the House Judiciary Committee to seek a court order to enforce its subpoenas against U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn."

The culture wars may heat up. “The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a florist who declined to make an arrangement for the wedding of a same-sex couple.”

Jake Tapper turns up the heat on Trump. “It’s really not that difficult to imagine what the response might be by both the president’s party and his protectors on the Hill and in the media if a Democrat — a Democratic president — had engaged in political attacks like that one on the D-Day anniversary on the grounds of the cemetery.”

It’s time for Democrats to turn up the heat on the do-nothing Senate. “Seemingly by design, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader and self-proclaimed ‘grim reaper’ of Washington, has turned his chamber into a legislative graveyard, opting instead to devote the Senate floor almost exclusively to confirming conservative judicial nominations and Trump administration appointees.” If they are unwilling to govern, vote 'em all out.

As the race heats up, it’s nice to know policy matters. “Elizabeth Warren has been climbing in the Democratic presidential contest by using a stream of policy blueprints and hours of selfies with voters to chip away at her immediate target: Bernie Sanders. Warren’s path to directly challenging front-runner Joe Biden runs through Sanders, her main rival for progressive voters and the candidate who’s steadily held the No. 2 spot in most polls.”

Important context as impeachment talk heats up. "It’s not a guaranteed political winner for House Democrats to impeach Trump when there’s virtually no chance the Senate will vote to remove him. But the full ledger on [President Bill] Clinton’s impeachment invalidates the common assumption that impeachment without removal is a guaranteed political loser. Considering both the 1998 and 2000 elections, there’s considerable evidence that the struggle actually helped the GOP; at worst, its political impact was equivocal. Which means that, on impeachment, House Democrats may have more leeway than they believe to do what they think is legally and morally right.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg turns up the heat on the current Georgia governor. “When racially motivated voter suppression is permitted, when districts are drawn so that politicians get to choose their voters instead of the other way around, when money is allowed to outvote people in this country, we cannot truly say we live in a democracy.”