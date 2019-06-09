

Cargo trucks including some carrying vehicles enter the United States at the Otay Mesa port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on June 8. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Who said it?

1. “You can’t have a trade policy based on tweets.”

2. “The idea that there’s a method to his madness, or that he’s crazy like a fox, I think is baloney.”

3. “The president has completely overblown what he purports to have achieved.”

4. “I am reluctant to use tariffs. I’m more of an open-the-markets kind of guy.”

5. “So the way that the Trump administration’s approached this, is just sort of the blunt instrument of tariffs, certainly isn’t working. And I think he’s kind of turned America first into America alone.”

