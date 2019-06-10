Opinion writer

* Michael Shear and Maggie Haberman report that some people in America may be listening to an untrustworthy source on immigration:

The Mexican foreign minister said Monday that no secret immigration deal existed between his country and the United States, directly contradicting President Trump’s claim on Twitter that a “fully signed and documented” agreement would be revealed soon. Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s top diplomat, said at a news conference in Mexico City that there was an understanding that both sides would evaluate the flow of migrants in the coming months. And if the number of migrants crossing the United States border was not significantly reduced, he said, both sides had agreed to renew discussions about more aggressive changes to regional asylum rules that could make a bigger impact.

When he tweeted that part about it being “fully signed and documented,” I knew that had to be bogus.

* Laura Barrón-López reports that Democrats don’t seem to be doing enough to activate one of their key constituencies:

Democratic presidential candidates are squandering a critical early opportunity to mobilize Latino voters ahead of 2020, potentially easing Donald Trump’s path to reelection, according to leading Latino political operatives in battleground states. Interviews with more than a dozen strategists and organizers revealed rising alarm at the lack of attention being paid to Latinos in swing states where they could decide the outcome of the Democratic primary and the general election. Trump is counting on a slice of the Latino electorate to back him, announcing aggressive outreach plans to keep states like Florida in his column. But if Democrats fail to counter those efforts — by energizing younger Latinos and reaching members of the community who feel estranged by the president — those voters may simply sit out the election, the operatives told POLITICO. Nevada, for example, is wide open for the taking. But despite the state’s envied third spot on the Democratic primary calendar, operatives on the ground say White House hopefuls are all but ignoring the voting bloc that could put them over the top.

It’s not true of every candidate — some are working hard on the Latino vote. But the broader trend is troubling, to say the least.

* Natasha Korecki and Marc Caputo report on Joe Biden’s gamble that the Democratic Party is less liberal than everyone thinks it is.

* Timothy O’Brien argues that if more countries like Mexico keep calling Trump’s bluff, he’s going to get angrier and more erratic.

* Justin Baragona reports that Fox News is already pushing rumors about Joe Biden’s health, just like they did with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

* Cristina Marcos offers a useful rundown of the different camps of House Democrats who are supporting impeachment.

* James Downie explains why the latest Iowa poll is more important than you might think, and why the clock is running out on stragglers in the Democratic pack.

* Jonathan Cohn examines the way Elizabeth Warren weaves policy and storytelling together. This is really something to watch.

* Scott Bixby reports that Ken Cuchinellil, the incoming acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, wants to amend the Constitution to repeal birthright citizenship and once proposed a law that would allow employers to fire employees for not speaking English and then deprive the fired employees of unemployment benefits.

* Steven Greenhouse argues that unions need to draw up a Contract with the American Worker and only endorse candidates who agree to fight for things such as a higher minimum wage, paid leave, and universal health coverage.

* Rachel M. Cohen reports on the problems with the nationwide push to teach financial literacy in schools.

* John Stoehr explains how the current wave of restrictions on abortion rights is itself a symptom of eroding liberal democracy.

* At the American Prospect I considered the heroic career of charlatan economist Arthur Laffer and how he liberated the Republican Party.

* And finally, today we learned of the death of Simon Maloy, one of the smartest and funniest people I’ve had the privilege to know in my time in this town. He will be sorely missed.