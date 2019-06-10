

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) speaks with an attendee at a Pride event on June 7 in Des Moines. (Linh Ta/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Battling the administration. “Since the State Department began rejecting all embassy requests to hoist rainbow flags outside the mission buildings during LGBTQ Pride Month this year, some U.S. diplomats have been finding ways to defy, or at least get around, the new policy.”

A battle of ideas?! How novel. “In the last week alone, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren released new trillion dollar-plus climate change plans, while Jay Inslee added to his voluminous set of tracts on the issue. Julián Castro unveiled a wide-ranging proposal to address ‘over-aggressive’ policing, Beto O’Rourke produced a raft of government and electoral reforms and Cory Booker unfurled a housing plan heavy on land use, estate tax and federal grant rules.”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is ready to battle President Trump. “We’ve got to hold this guy accountable by prosecuting the case in front of the American people against four more years of this administration. And I’ve prosecuted a lot of cases. But rarely one with this much evidence.”

A very cordial battle for the nomination. “[Pete] Buttigieg: So many Democrats running for president ‘we might as well carpool.'”

Trump is losing the battle against reality. “President Donald Trump doubled down on his boast of ‘large’ agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal on border security and illegal immigration that averted the threat of U.S. tariffs. But the deal as released had none, and three Mexican officials said they’re not aware of any side accord.”

Trump battles against the notion that it’s not all about him. “Trump, certified Roman candle, is spoiling America’s fireworks show. On a whim, he has decided to bollix up one of the better days in the nation’s capital. Trump is going to turn a holiday that had somehow managed to remain nonpartisan and playful into a MAGA rally, dragging his perpetual resting [b----] face and American carnage onto the Mall. So much for Good Vibrations.”

Experts must battle preconceptions. “Why have so many been so off about China for so long? In part it’s because policy makers and academics alike look for patterns, not exceptions. We are trained to generalize across cases and use history as a guide to the future. But China has always been sui generis—an innovator in the ancient world that became a poverty-stricken nation in the modern one; a nation with a deep and proud imperial history ruled by a post-1949 Communist leadership with an aversion to remembering it; a rural nation with some of the world’s most sophisticated high-tech surveillance.”