

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration on June 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

President Trump will turn 73 this week; if reelected, he’ll be nearly 80 when he leaves office. Both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 77, and former vice president Joe Biden, 76, if elected would turn 80 in their first term. When the electability issue gets raised, it is often based on the premise that any white man would have fewer hurdles than a nonwhite or a woman. But what about old men?

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll found that “48% of adults in the United States said they were ‘much’ or ‘somewhat’ less likely to support someone for the White House if the person was older than 70,” according to Reuters. I wonder how high the number would be if the question asked about people older than 75 or an obese 74-year-old.

And there is good news for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “12% said they were more likely to vote for a gay candidate, compared with 11% who said they were more likely to support a candidate who is over 70.”

However, support for gay presidential candidates seems to track with demography and race. “When it came to their support for gay candidates, the poll also found that minorities were generally more supportive than whites," Reuters reports. “Millennials were more supportive than Baby Boomers, and people living in urban areas were more supportive than people living in rural communities.” Those groups are key parts of the Democratic coalition; conversely, if the target were core Trump voters (which I think is unrealistic) — Republican, white and rural — a gay candidate may find resistance.

Preference doesn’t mean a candidate is eliminated from consideration. The pollsters are quick to point out that this doesn’t mean they’d refuse to consider older candidates, just that it would be a hurdle for the candidate to overcome.

Other candidates have had to face age issues in the modern era, President Ronald Reagan successfully so. Whisper campaigns against then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Hillary Clinton (more than a whisper in her case — more like a bullhorn) raised health as an issue, an indirect way of questioning physical fitness.

Here are several factors to keep in mind.

First, there are fit and active 70-year-olds, and then there are sickly or unfit 70-year-olds. It is remarkable that the media, which dwells on electability issues for women, spends so little time evaluating the age and fitness of Trump, who relies on a golf cart to shuttle him around on the golf course. Sanders, by contrast, chops wood (!) and remains trim on his paleo diet. Biden, with his aviator sunglasses (plus his promotion of exercise during the Obama administration), projects vitality and energy. Before the first votes are cast on the Democratic side, candidates should release their health records; the press should demand Trump’s full medical records, not simply a flowery letter from a sycophantic doctor.

Second, coincidentally or not the three of the past four elected Democratic presidents began their tenure under 50: John F. Kennedy at 43, Bill Clinton at 46 and Obama at 47. Perhaps this highlights the power of the youth vote, a generally Democratic group but one with lower turnout than older voters. Rev up young voters, and a Democratic nominee will do well. However, it also helps to run against the party with an older incumbent (Kennedy followed Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Clinton ousted George H.W. Bush) or against an older opponent (Obama bested McCain). A theme of future-oriented, optimistic change tends to work well for Democrats.

Third, Pew Research recently found that Democrats “prefer someone in their 40s through their 60s, with nearly half (47%) saying the best age for a president is ‘in their 50s.’” There is a group of candidates in that age bracket (e.g., Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala D. Harris, Michael F. Bennet and Kirsten Gillibrand). However, preferring a candidate simply because of age (unless we are buying into Buttigieg’s generational change) is not common. And in that age bracket, only Harris currently is competitive. Could age be a factor if, for example, it came down to Harris and Biden? Sure, especially if Harris followed the Bill Clinton model (“bridge to the 21st” — make that 22nd — century) and stressed the need for a fresher face. In that sense Harris, an African American woman, might seem more electable than Biden, especially going up against the old, unhealthy incumbent.

Finally, “electability,” as we have discussed, is entirely subjective and often premised on privileged group members’ assessment of candidates from less privileged demographics (e.g. males discounting female candidates’ electability), as well as the less privileged group’s fear of “blowing” it for the country (e.g. Democratic women pushing for a male nominee because Hillary Clinton was a female loser). However, the real question on electability should always be “as compared to what?" Trump is a historically unpopular president facing serious accusations of potential illegality with a shrinking, homogeneous base. Maybe the Republicans need to start worrying about electability of someone named as an unindicted co-conspirator (I wonder how that category would poll) who shows deteriorating verbal acuity, while Democrats should just worry about the most widely appealing, capable person. Just a thought.

