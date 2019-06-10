UP: Candidates in Iowa over the weekend
DOWN: Candidates in double digits in Iowa polling
UP: Pro-choice Democrats
DOWN: The Hyde Amendment
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Conventional wisdom about electability
UP: Recognition that President Trump’s tariff threat got nothing new
DOWN: Trump’s credibility on world stage
UP: Honoring D-Day veterans
DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s joke about D-Day
UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s polling as a Democratic presidential candidate
DOWN: Prospects for candidates who miss the debate thresholds
UP: Outrage over Trump’s partisan attacks at Normandy
DOWN: Blaming staff
UP: National Rifle Association board members’ greed
DOWN: Americans who support the NRA’s absolutist line
UP: George Conway
DOWN: Kellyanne Conway
UP: Number of Democrats grilled about impeachment
DOWN: Number of Republicans grilled about ignoring impeachable offenses