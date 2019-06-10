

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UP: Candidates in Iowa over the weekend

DOWN: Candidates in double digits in Iowa polling

UP: Pro-choice Democrats

DOWN: The Hyde Amendment

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Conventional wisdom about electability

UP: Recognition that President Trump’s tariff threat got nothing new

DOWN: Trump’s credibility on world stage

UP: Honoring D-Day veterans

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s joke about D-Day

UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s polling as a Democratic presidential candidate

DOWN: Prospects for candidates who miss the debate thresholds

UP: Outrage over Trump’s partisan attacks at Normandy

DOWN: Blaming staff

UP: National Rifle Association board members’ greed

DOWN: Americans who support the NRA’s absolutist line

UP: George Conway

DOWN: Kellyanne Conway

UP: Number of Democrats grilled about impeachment

DOWN: Number of Republicans grilled about ignoring impeachable offenses