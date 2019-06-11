Opinion writer

* Matt Viser and John Wagner report that things were friendly out on the campaign trail today:

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden ridiculed one another in their harshest terms yet, engaging in an aggressive feud that loomed over not only their dueling visits to Iowa on Tuesday but over the 2020 presidential contest more broadly. Biden questioned the president’s intelligence and challenged his morals. By turns chiding and goading, Biden, who can sometimes ramble and meander with long anecdotes, offered one of his most coherent rationales for seeking the presidency. “The president is literally an existential threat to America,” Biden said in Ottumwa, Iowa. He planned to deliver more extensive remarks later in the day in Davenport, where his prepared remarks mention Trump’s name 44 times. Trump, who has repeatedly brushed aside the advice of aides who warn against elevating Biden by attacking him, responded in personal terms. He pointed to Biden’s dismal finish in the 2008 presidential campaign, saying that Barack Obama “took him off the trash heap” by making Biden his running mate, and claiming that the former vice president has lost a step.

Trump, on the other hand, is as sharp as he ever was.

* Andrew Desiderio reports that the Trump administration really doesn’t want Congress to know how it decided to add a citizenship question to the Census:

The Justice Department on Tuesday advised President Donald Trump to invoke executive privilege to block House Democrats’ access to documents about efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. In a letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd threatened the blanket assertion of privilege if the panel proceeds with a scheduled vote on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress, calling such proceedings “premature.” “In the fact of this threatened contempt vote, the attorney general is now compelled to request that the president invoke executive privilege with respect to the materials subject to the subpoena to the attorney general and the subpoena to the secretary of the department of commerce,” Boyd wrote. Last week, the Justice and Commerce departments rejected House Democrats’ subpoenas for additional documents about the addition of a citizenship question, prompting Cummings to schedule a full committee vote to hold Barr and Ross in criminal contempt of Congress.

They really do think the law doesn’t apply to them.

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds every Democratic candidate they tested beating Trump, with the top tier candidates all ahead by large margins.

* Jenna Johnson reports from Iowa on voters who chose Trump in 2016 but are having second thoughts.

* Amanda Terkel looks back at how in 1991 Joe Biden was dismissive of women’s rights groups who predicted that Clarence Thomas would take an extreme position in regard to abortion rights, because “my heart tells me he won’t.”

* Sam Stein reports on how the biggest Democratic super PAC is setting up an analytics operation it hopes will be able to counter the Republican money advantage.

* Devin Dwyer and Jon Schlosberg report that three former EPA administrators from Republican administrations are accusing the agency they used to lead of undermining science and ignoring the threat of climate change.

* Will Bunch makes the interesting case that the Democratic candidates who aren’t white men may be facing a “bias tax” against Trump.

* Helaine Olen explains why it’s much better to be born rich than to be born smart.

* Katrina vanden Heuvel explains why people are coming around to Elizabeth Warren.

* Josh Kraushaar makes a good case that Trump is probably going to lose in 2020.

* And Nancy Cook reports that under Steve Mnuchin the Treasury Department is being led almost entirely by white men.