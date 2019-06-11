

Former White House counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled "Lessons from the Mueller Report" on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Law professor Barbara McQuade helps Americans catch up on the Mueller report. “The conduct described in the report constitutes multiple crimes of obstruction of justice. It’s supported by evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

President Trump was caught, again, making stuff up. “As news outlets began chipping away at the agreement’s veneer, pointing out that it wasn’t the game-changer that Trump made it out to be, the president started lashing out, painting himself as a victim and insisting that he’s not getting the credit he deserves.”

All but the toadies will catch on. “The Mexican foreign minister said Monday that no secret immigration deal existed between his country and the United States, directly contradicting President Trump’s claim on Twitter that a ‘fully signed and documented’ agreement would be revealed soon.”

In case you did not catch it, John Dean was quite strong. “He said in many ways the Mueller report ‘is to President Trump what the so-called Watergate roadmap … is to Richard Nixon,’ adding that Mueller clearly ‘provided this committee with a roadmap.’ Dean went through one of the several parallels he’s found between Trump and Nixon — the issue of influencing witnesses with potential pardons.”

They dissemble for Trump, they get caught, and they are forced out. Repeat. “Homeland Security watchdog retires early after his office was forced to retract ‘feel-good’ audits of disaster response.”

George Will is exactly right, but don’t expect the GOP to catch on. “In a country with the baby boomers … retiring, where we have an aging workforce, where we have 7 million unfilled jobs at the moment and we have people clamoring to get into our country and get to work, I’m for as much immigration as the economy can take.”

Democratic candidates should start to catch on: Medicare-for-all isn’t a dealbreaker. “Majorities of likely Iowa Democratic caucus participants say any candidate who hopes to win their support must favor a woman’s right to abortion, recognize climate change as humanity’s greatest threat, and support restoration of a ban on assault-style weapons, according to a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll. Other issues, including recent campaign touchstones such as support for Medicare for All, free tuition for public four-year colleges and restoration of felon voting rights are must-haves for less than half of caucusgoers.”