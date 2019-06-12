Opinion writer

* Karoun Demirjian reports that Large Adult Son Number 1 was on Capitol HIll today:

Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday that he is “not at all” worried that he will face perjury charges over Democrats’ suspicions he previously lied to Congress, after a second closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee that he said was consistent with his first as there was “nothing to change” about his testimony. Trump Jr. spent about three hours with the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday as part of its ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The president’s eldest son has been a focus of several investigations — including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s — over his involvement in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer promising incriminating information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

I’m sure everything he said can be relied on since he’s a person of such integrity.

* Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, and Lisa Mascaro report that we’re still learning about how the Russians courted the Trump campaign:

Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election bore some of the textbook tricks of the trade of Kremlin spycraft, including the volume and breadth of contacts with Trump associates, former FBI officials told lawmakers Wednesday in the latest congressional hearing dedicated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report . The two officials, Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, highlighted aspects of the Mueller report they said showed Russian efforts to vet and test Trump campaign associates, to establish back channels of communications and to spread their contacts around in hopes of maximizing their chances of getting what they wanted. “It is an absolute classic tradecraft of Russia and Russian intelligence services. They’ll never have one point of failure,” said Anderson, a former FBI executive assistant director who used to supervise counterintelligence investigations. “If they’re looking to try to obtain or pass information or potentially even influence information, they’ll make sure that they have numerous aspects or points to where they can try to get that done.”

And if you think something similar won’t happen again in 2020...

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 55 percent of Americans know that the Mueller report did not exonerate President Trump, and 57 percent think he committed crimes before taking office.

* Kamala Harris releases a plan to put Dreamers on a path to citizenship through executive action.

* Joan Biskupic explains how Chief Justice Roberts is going to try and fail to keep politics as far as possible from the Supreme Court in the coming days.

* David Dayen explains why 2012 was the year we should have started investigating Big Tech for its monopoly problem.

* Ron Klain says we need to be prepared for the Supreme Court to become a force for reactionary opposition to social change.

* Shelby Hanssen and Ken Dilanian report that representatives of 22 nations have stayed at Trump properties since he took office, putting money in his pocket for, oh, no particular reason.

* Elena Schneider reports on how Democratic presidential candidates are trying to win over religious voters who may be turned off by Trump.

* Nick Hanauer explains why better schools won’t solve America’s inequality problem.

* JM Rieger runs down the many, many times Trump has made a threat and then failed to follow through.

* And Sally Jenkins says the USA women’s soccer team is a national treasure and it’s long past time we stopped paying them less than their far less accomplished male counterparts.