

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on June 11, 2019 in Ottumwa, Iowa. (Joshua Lott/Photographer: Joshua Lott/Getty)

Opinion writer

Former vice president Joe Biden attacks President Trump over his comments about Charlottesville. “No president of the United States, Democrat or Republican, has ever, ever, ever said something like that.” That, of course, could apply to hundreds of statements.

Biden’s attacks sure do hit home. “Did he do anything to signal that he’s prepared to walk away from the thugs he’s embraced on the world stage — from Putin to Kim Jong Un? No. He did none of that. Instead, he gets up in the middle of the night to attack Bette Midler. He attacks the mayor of London. He attacks the American speaker of the House. It was a stunning display of childishness for the whole world to see.”

Trump’s attacks on the press for “fake news” break the chutzpah meter. “President Trump on Tuesday waved a piece of paper that he said was part of a ‘very long and very good’ secret agreement with Mexico, refusing to describe it but vowing that it will go into effect whenever he wants it to.” Does any sentient being believe that?

In court, attacking Congress for a “do-over” is useless. “The House voted 229-191 on a resolution Tuesday allowing the Judiciary Committee and other panels investigating the Trump administration to go to court to enforce their subpoenas. … The resolution is House Democrats’ most aggressive step yet against Trump’s stonewalling of investigations in the post-Mueller world." Not a moment too soon.

This is one of the very few times that an attack on an opponent’s patriotism would be acceptable. “Trump Sides With North Korea Against the CIA.” And he promised no more spying?!?

Sam Donaldson on Trump’s attacks on the free press: “Trump’s wholesale attack on the mainstream press is wrong, and it is dangerous. History shows that tyrants and would-be tyrants always attempt to destroy a free press. And that is why the First Amendment to our Constitution specifically forbids government from interfering with the work of the press.”

Another example of how Trump appointees attack the mission of their agency. “'Under the current administration, the Environmental Protection Agency] is retreating from its historic mission to protect our environment and the health of the public from environmental hazards,' said Republican Christine Todd Whitman, who led the agency under former President George W. Bush.”