

President Trump listens in the Cabinet Room of the White House Thursday. (SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) harbors a disloyal president. “GOP leader says Trump would take ‘the right action’ if foreign entity offered political dirt.” Trump said the opposite.

We should harbor no illusions — Republicans and right-wing commentators support him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): “Yesterday, the president gave us, once again, evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It’s a very sad thing.” Not to mention dangerous.

It should surprise no one that Trump harbors lawbreakers. “The House Oversight and Reform Committee’s Democratic leadership announced that it will hold a hearing on Ms. Conway’s actions on June 26 and invite her to testify. … At issue are Ms. Conway’s media appearances attacking Democrats running for their party’s nomination to challenge Mr. Trump next year.” Many on the grounds of the White House!

And yet some harbor the notion that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is some kind of deep thinker. “After years of using the term [socialism] about as imprecisely as many of his followers, I hoped that Sanders would finally set out why it holds such importance to him, what role the market would play in the socialist system he promises to build, and how he can protect his political project against the Soviet risk. I can’t say he met my expectations."

The press harbors the misconception this was a media gaffe; it was a confession of criminal intent. “President Donald Trump and his senior advisers moved quickly on Thursday to downplay and muddle his explosive assertion that he might not report to the FBI offers of election help from a foreign entity.”

And yet they give him safe harbor from impeachment, and they even support his reelection. “President Donald Trump’s allies have been privately critical after he told ABC News he’d consider accepting incriminating information about an opponent from a foreign government without calling the FBI, according to multiple sources. Those who regularly defend the President and some who have worked in senior roles in his West Wing were incredulous Wednesday, cringing at the President’s remarks.” Next, they’ll be “deeply concerned” — on background.

If Democrats harbor any hope of replacing him, this is the least they should do. “Democratic presidential candidates harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s remarks that he wouldn’t necessarily call the FBI if offered information from a foreign government about them.”

Read more:

Max Boot: Trump has bragged that he will break the law

The Post’s View: What a presidential president would do if a foreign country meddled

Jennifer Rubin: What to do about a disloyal president and a party that supports him

Megan McArdle: Bernie Sanders’s brand of socialism is hard to pin down

Jennifer Rubin: Kellyanne Conway’s multiple offenses aren’t surprising. The fact that someone spoke out sure is.