

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on June 15 in Richmond. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “If you believe in putting this country first, how could you ever talk about allowing a foreign — potentially hostile foreign power to interfere in the most sacred thing that we have in our civic tradition in America, which is our elections?”

2. “He’s really going to have to tamper down his natural sexist tendencies.”

3. “Let’s be clear. You can’t take that information from a foreign agent. It’s against the law.”

4. “It is morally wrong, legally wrong, politically wrong. You don’t accept help from foreign governments.”

5. “Just call the FBI. It is not hard. It is not complicated.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.