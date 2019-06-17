Opinion writer

* Robert Barnes and Laura Vozzella report that Democrats got a win in the Supreme Court today, weirdly enough:

The Supreme Court dismissed the challenge to a lower court’s findings that some of Virginia’s legislative districts were racially gerrymandered, saying Monday that House Republicans did not have legal standing to challenge the decision. The decision could give an advantage to the state’s Democrats. All 140 seats in the legislature are on the ballot this fall, and the GOP holds two-seat majorities in both the House (51 to 49) and the Senate (21 to 19). Democrats have been hoping that a wave of successes in recent Virginia elections will propel them to control of the legislature for the first time since 1995. The party that controls the General Assembly in 2021 will oversee the next statewide re­districting effort, following next year’s census — potentially cementing an advantage in future elections.

It was an odd combination of conservatives and liberals who made up the majority, and they decided on the standing issue and not on the merits of the gerrymandering. But the result is that Democrats have a better chance to take complete control of the state government in November.

* Erin Cunningham, Rick Noack, and Michael Birnbaum report that things with Iran seem to be going well:

Iran said Monday it would boost its stockpile of enriched uranium to exceed limits set by a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers, in what appeared to be the latest salvo in an escalating standoff with the United States. A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said Monday that Iran’s enrichment rate would bypass the nuclear deal’s 300-kilogram limit in 10 days. Speaking to reporters at Iran’s Arak heavy-water nuclear reactor, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the organization already had accelerated production of low-enriched uranium, based on needs at two reactors in the port of Bushehr and the capital, Tehran. Britain, reacting to the announcement, said it would “look at all options” if Iran breached its obligations under the agreement. Other European leaders, meeting in Luxembourg, urged Iran to adhere to the deal.

If only all the parties to the nuclear deal had remained committed to it. I wonder what happened with that?

* Margaret Sullivan explains what’s wrong with assuming Joe Biden is “electable.”

* Ross Ramsey reports that a new poll of Texas voters shows them split 50-50 on whether they’ll vote to reelect Trump.

* Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux breaks down which states will gain and which states will lose if the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the Census and thereby undercount Latinos.

* Aaron David Miller explains how the current conflict with Iran started when Trump walked away from the nuclear deal.

* James Downie explains why Sen. Tom Cotton is so dangerous, and how terrible it is that he appears to be influencing Trump on Iran.

* Emily Bazelon profiles Elizabeth Warren’s run for president.

* David Dayen has a good interview with Warren about the details of what she wants to do about monopoly power.

* Evan Siegfried looks at recent polls and makes the important point that Trump could be in danger of losing support among senior citizens.

* Heather Cox Richardson explains why impeaching Trump is the patriotic thing to do.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that there’s almost nothing Donald Trump won’t do to get reelected.

* And Henry Grabar talks to working-class people in Youngstown -- that is, to the non-white ones who usually get ignored.