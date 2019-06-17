

Protesters march during a rally in Hong Kong on June 16. (Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

Lots of candidates run strongly against President Trump. “A Fox News poll released early Sunday shows President Trump trailing five Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points.”

Illiberal regimes have had a good run, but perhaps the tide is shifting. “Protesters poured into [Hong Kong’s] streets for a second Sunday despite the suspension of a controversial bill to expand the government’s extradition powers, as a week of demonstrations appeared to be spiraling into a broader political movement.”

The protesters have not run out of energy. “On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people marched again in Hong Kong despite the government’s concession a day before, insisting that the legislation be withdrawn while making new demands, including for an investigation into the use of excessive force by the police in clashes with protesters. The large turnout was a surprise, and it means the crisis is not over for [China’s leader, Xi Jinping]. Given how he has consolidated power in China, he may find it increasingly difficult to avoid blame.”

And they sure haven’t run out of pro-democratic activists. “Hong Kong rose up in defiance, jamming the streets with as many as 2 million people to demand leader Carrie Lam’s resignation a day after she suspended a contentious extradition bill. Anger spilled over at a proposed law protesters say threatens the island’s tenuous autonomy from a more authoritarian China. The remarkably peaceful crowds still showed up after Lam issued her suspension Saturday — and in significantly larger numbers.” Phenomenal.

When you run for president, you’d better have answers to basic questions. “CNN’s Jake Tapper forced former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to take a position on repealing a law that criminalizes border crossings, taking O’Rourke from ‘I don’t know’ to a definitive position in the space of two-and-a-half minutes.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is running a smart race. “Buttigieg said on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that supporting stability in [Central America] would be a far more sustainable solution than separating families and locking up migrants as the Trump administration has done. But, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., pointed out, the Trump administration is threatening to decrease spending in developing and improving the area.”

Loyalty doesn’t run in either direction for this president. “President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will fire several pollsters after internal polling numbers that showed the President lagging behind Democratic presidential candidates in key states were made public, according to two campaign officials.”