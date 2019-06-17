

Joe Biden in Philadelphia on May 18. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden in one-on-one matchups with President Trump

DOWN: Trump polling against a whole bunch of Democratic nominees

UP: The debate lineup for the second night

DOWN: Avoiding a “kiddie table”

UP: “A foreign, a hostile foreign power successfully attacked our democracy in the last election, and there’s no indication that they’re going to back off from trying to do it in the next election.” (South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg)

DOWN: “Of course you have to look at it because if you don’t look at it you won’t know it’s bad.” (Trump)

UP: Hong Kong protesters

DOWN: China’s President Xi Jinping

UP: Support for abortion rights

DOWN: Public reaction to abortion bans

UP: Threats from Iran

DOWN: Trump’s credibility on Iran

UP: Despots’ perception of Trump’s weakness

DOWN: Allies’ willingness to stick their necks out for Trump

UP: Narrowing the presidential field to five or six candidates

DOWN: Any candidate who fails to qualify for a debate

UP: One-person, hour-long town halls

DOWN: Ten-person debates that aren’t really debates

UP: Buttigieg’s and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s momentum

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s and Beto O’Rourke’s momentum