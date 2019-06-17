UP: Former vice president Joe Biden in one-on-one matchups with President Trump
DOWN: Trump polling against a whole bunch of Democratic nominees
UP: The debate lineup for the second night
DOWN: Avoiding a “kiddie table”
UP: “A foreign, a hostile foreign power successfully attacked our democracy in the last election, and there’s no indication that they’re going to back off from trying to do it in the next election.” (South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg)
DOWN: “Of course you have to look at it because if you don’t look at it you won’t know it’s bad.” (Trump)
UP: Hong Kong protesters
DOWN: China’s President Xi Jinping
UP: Support for abortion rights
DOWN: Public reaction to abortion bans
UP: Threats from Iran
DOWN: Trump’s credibility on Iran
UP: Despots’ perception of Trump’s weakness
DOWN: Allies’ willingness to stick their necks out for Trump
UP: Narrowing the presidential field to five or six candidates
DOWN: Any candidate who fails to qualify for a debate
UP: One-person, hour-long town halls
DOWN: Ten-person debates that aren’t really debates
UP: Buttigieg’s and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s momentum
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s and Beto O’Rourke’s momentum