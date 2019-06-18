

Twenty 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who will participate in the party's first debate in Miami this month.

A week from Wednesday, the first of two Democratic debates will give us our first glimpse of multiple candidates onstage at the same time. It’s a chance not only to see what they think but also how they think. In that regard, there is no more important topic for would-be presidents than foreign policy, which, frankly, is not a topic that has absorbed most candidates’ attention. Here are some suggested questions (notice that they are intended as short, open-ended queries that force candidates to reply at length):

Sen. Warren, you’ve said you want to cut the defense budget. Where can you do so without jeopardizing national security?

Vice President Biden, was it a mistake not to act swiftly against Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria before the war devolved into genocide?

Sen. Harris, should we condition improved relations with Cuba on progress in democracy?

Mayor Buttigieg, what was the biggest lesson we should have learned from the Arab Spring?

Sen. Klobuchar, your friend and colleague John McCain was a steady advocate of human rights. How should human rights affect our relations with countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Egypt?

Congressman O’Rourke, should we have approved the Trans-Pacific Partnership?

Sen. Sanders, you want to end current wars. How do we do that without allowing for a resurgence of terrorist groups or empowering Iran?

Congressman Swalwell, Iran threatens to exceed the enrichment levels set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), supports terrorism, seeks regional hegemony, apparently has attacked tankers and brutally represses its people. What, specifically, should be our policy toward Tehran?

Sen. Bennet, how do we stop China from stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property?

Sen. Gillibrand, if we withdraw all forces from Afghanistan, should we be concerned about the plight of Afghan women?

Gov. Inslee, how should we design our legal immigration system?

Sen. Booker, what, if anything, would you do about the rise of illiberal governments in Europe, such as in Poland, Hungary and Italy?

Secretary Castro, should we continue to insist on North Korea’s complete denuclearization?

Gov. Hickenlooper, please explain your approach to foreign aid.

Mayor de Blasio, is Nicolás Maduro a dictator? The rightful leader of Venezuela?

Congresswoman Gabbard, was it a mistake to meet with Assad, who has perpetrated genocide? Is he a war criminal?

For the others, we have already had a president with no military or foreign policy experience. Why should we pick you?

There are some real differences in approaches to foreign policy. However, the most important questions might be those that test the depth of their thinking and force them to talk about their vision of America in the world:

What is the state of military-civilian relations, and how would you improve that relationship?

Can the United States prosper without leading as the world’s only superpower?

Explain how you integrate human rights into a successful foreign policy.

How would you incorporate climate change policy into our bilateral and multilateral relations?

How would you ensure that Congress has a role to play in foreign policy?

There’s plenty to ask and very little time for each candidate to answer. Moderators should make the most of the time they have.