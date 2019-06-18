

President Trump outside the White House on June 2. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

This is exactly what’ll make matters worse. “U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, after Trump blasted the three countries because thousands of their citizens had sought asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.” Thunk.

Exactly the sort of move to show that neither of them is intimidated by President Trump. “President Xi Jinping of China plans to visit North Korea later this week, his first trip there as president and a surprise move shortly before President Trump and Mr. Xi are expected to meet at an economic summit.”

This is exactly how autocratic regimes behave. “Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt who took power after the 2011 Arab Spring, died during a court appearance on Monday. He was 67. . . . Morsi’s son said last year that the ousted president had serious medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes. The government has faced accusations that it denied Morsi needed medical treatment and kept him in isolation for 23 hours a day at a massive facility nicknamed Scorpion Prison.”

This is exactly the kind of thing that drives Trump nuts. “Trump interview on ABC was a ratings bust.”

Exactly the wrong result for the Trump gang. “The Supreme Court declined on Monday to change the longstanding rule that says putting someone on trial more than once for the same crime does not violate the Constitution’s protection against double jeopardy — a case that drew attention because of its possible implications for President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.” And for Trump!

This is exactly what happens when the Senate does nothing. “U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is doing a good job, according to 37% of voters [in a Texas Tribune poll], compared with 34% who disapprove. Another 29% had no opinion, a relatively large number for a three-term senator who’s up for reelection in 2020.”

Exactly what a mayor has to do. “South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has stepped off the presidential campaign trail following a deadly shooting by a police officer in his city and canceled a planned appearance Monday at an LGBTQ gala in New York hosted by the Democratic National Committee. At a news conference Sunday night in South Bend, the Democratic hopeful said he was getting in front of cameras soon as possible after the incident because of lessons learned from prior experiences during his tenure for which he had been criticized.”