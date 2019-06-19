

Hope Hicks, then the White House communications director, in the Oval Office in February 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

For starters, if you want to deter a rogue state, don’t promise no military action. “We are there to deter aggression. President Trump does not want war.” This is truly incoherent policy at its worst.

No wonder Trump is starting his reelection campaign in Florida. “In an early look at the 2020 presidential race in Florida, former Vice President Joseph Biden leads President Donald Trump 50-41 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads President Trump 48-42 percent.”

I suppose they didn’t want to start throwing good money after bad. “According to half a dozen sources familiar with the reclusive family’s political activities, the Mercers have drastically curtailed their political donations in recent months and will likely not play a significant role in 2020.”

When the president starts complaining about Fox News, you know coverage must be horrid. “Trump Blames Fake News for Ignoring GOP Enthusiasm as Fox & Friends Promotes Orlando Rally.” Promotes a rally? That’s Fox News for you.

This may start to get interesting since there’s no executive privilege for the time before he was inaugurated. “The Judiciary Committee, which will hear from [former White House communications director Hope] Hicks in a closed-door interview . . . intends to ask the longtime Trump confidante about hush-money payments that prosecutors say Trump directed to women who planned to accuse him of extramarital affairs in the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign, including adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.”

They should have started speaking up when Trump exited the Iran nuclear deal without allies. “Republican senators are backing President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Iran while saying the U.S. needs to work with international partners and avoid miscalculations that could lead to unintended conflict.”

Maybe the pundits shouldn’t have started with the “nothing matters” mantra. “A huge majority of those who say they dislike Trump and/or disapprove of his job performance are also saying they can’t see a circumstance in which they’ll vote for him. He could plausibly win without any of their votes, but you — and he — wouldn’t want to count on it. It will apparently be up to him to convince people who have written him off early to take a second look.” It all matters.