Data analyst and political columnist

We’re officially in the part of the primary season where, even if pollsters can’t tell us for certain what will happen in 2020, polling starts to have consequences. If a Democratic candidate wants to get on the debate stage, they either need to have raised money from 65,000 different people from 20 states or to register at least 1 percent support in three different qualifying polls. Soon enough, donors will start pressuring candidates who are polling poorly to change their strategy — or to get out and clear the field for more promising contenders.

But despite the importance of the polls, many political junkies — and even some candidates themselves — don’t understand exactly what goes into creating a good election survey, and how difficult it is to do with a degree of accuracy. The basic idea of polling is simple in theory: that you can use a small, representative sample of people to estimate what some larger group — all registered voters, for example — thinks of some issue or election. But in practice, creating high-quality election polling requires navigating a host of thorny problems, including figuring out what the electorate is going to look like, who is going to turn out to vote and the potential impact of late-breaking events. Heading into 2020, the nation’s top pollsters are looking carefully at how to get this right, especially in the context of an unusual election and new rules that govern how some of the most important primary contests function.

In most non-election polls, the pollster is attempting to grab a representative sample of people in some countable population, like all registered voters, all mothers of children under 3 years old or everyone who rode a bike in 2018. When pollsters conduct those surveys, their goal is to approximate the attitudes of a big group that already exists.

Horse-race polls, on the other hand, are trying to estimate the views of a group that as of now does not exist: People who will actually go to the polls to vote in an upcoming election. When pollsters look at likely voters, they’re not looking at a defined, countable group.

As Patrick Murray of the Monmouth University Polling Institute put it, elections polls are based on “a sample of people who the pollster believes could be what the population looks like on Election Day.” No matter how smart or informed pollsters are, these estimates are inherently fallible.

Murray uses a complex method to work through some of these difficulties. In its most recent Nevada caucus poll, Monmouth wanted to talk to a combination of registered voters who regularly cast ballots and caucus newcomers. Specifically, it placed more weight on the responses from hard-to-reach populations, including young and nonwhite voters, to makes sure the results reflected what Monmouth believes to be the right demographic mix of the Nevada electorate. And it looked for registered Democratic and unaffiliated voters “who participated in a primary election in the past two election cycles or voted in both the 2016 and 2018 general elections or have registered to vote since November 2018,” as the poll’s methodology explained.

The basic logic of this procedure was intuitive: Monmouth wanted to make sure it was getting the right mix demographically and of reliable caucusgoers and excited new voters in its sample. But however obvious this might seem, the execution is a complex attempt to approximate what might actually happen on the day of the caucuses that requires Murray to make informed judgments on questions such as how much of the electorate will be made up of new caucusgoers.

Ann Selzer, the legendary Iowa pollster and president of Selzer & Co., faced similar challenges when she polled Iowa for CNN and the Des Moines Register earlier this month. Selzer, like Murray in Nevada, had to figure out how to measure the opinions of the small slice of the population that will actually turn out for the caucuses. Adding another wrinkle, she had to gauge Democratic support in Iowa’s new “virtual caucus,” which will allow participants to vote online or by phone for the first time, which theoretically will allow more people to participate in the process.

Selzer calls her strategy “polling forward” and identifies likely voters by asking them whether they intend to participate in the caucuses.

“My position is, ‘Who the heck am I to decide what this future event is going to look like?’” Selzer told me. She doesn’t use past caucus data to figure out exactly what the makeup of the caucus will be. The strategy might sound oddly modest in an era in which the ability to navigate big data and complex statistics confers great authority. But, as is often the case in social and natural sciences, parsimonious methods often work well. Selzer has avoided overengineering her sample and, like Murray, has built up a long record of accuracy to validate her methods.

Processes like this have worked for Monmouth, Sezler and other pollsters. Both have an A+ in FiveThirtyEight’s pollster ratings, and they’re widely seen as two of the most high-quality, accurate polling operations in business today. But no pollster can hope to fully eliminate the uncertainty inherent in the process randomly grabbing a sample of voters, asking them questions, figuring out if they’re going to vote and estimating the shape of the final electorate.

And even if they could eliminate that uncertainty, Douglas Schwartz of the highly regarded Quinnipiac University Poll told me via email, “Polls are not predictions — they’re snapshots of how the electorate feels at the time they were taken.” If a major news event happens that causes people to change their mind after a poll is released, the survey will be off and the pollster won’t be able to do anything about it. This is a real problem everywhere, but it could be even worse in Iowa, where new rules give only caucusgoers backing a nonviable candidate, defined as someone who has less than 15 percent support from the attendees at a caucus location, the chance to decide on the night of the caucus to throw their support behind someone else.

Like the rest of us, pollsters are trying to glimpse into an uncertain and dynamic future. It’s easy for candidates to carp about the decisions pollsters make in trying to discern what that future might look like. But it’s a lot harder to make those calculations and then stand by the results. When pollsters talk about uncertainty and detail their methods, we shouldn’t dismiss them as hedging. Instead, we should listen. The questions about turnout, intensity and the composition of the electorate aren’t just details. They’re the nuances that will determine our future.

