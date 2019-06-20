

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell responds to a question during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday. (Shawn Thew/REX)

You’d think President Trump’s base would catch on. “This whole area of immigration is one where there’s just a vast gap between the president’s hysterical pronouncements and the reality on the ground and the capacity of the federal government.”

Caught in the act of fanning war flames. “Administration officials are briefing Congress on what they say are ties between Iran and Al Qaeda, prompting skeptical reactions and concern on Capitol Hill that the White House could invoke the war authorization passed in 2001 as legal cover for military action against Tehran.”

Catch a glimpse at near-term outlook for Trump’s economy. “Business investment is slowing, uncertainty has increased, and the U.S. economy is growing at a ‘moderate’ pace, the Fed said Wednesday, a notable downgrade from last month when the central bank characterized the economy as ‘solid.’ The Fed indicated it would take action 'as appropriate' if the economy shows any more signs of decline.”

As predicted, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is catching up. “Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his front-runner status among Democratic voters nationwide, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now virtually tied with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for second place in the latest Monmouth University Poll. . . . Warren’s support has jumped five points to 15% from 10% in May. Sanders holds onto 14% support, which is similar to his 15% support last month.”

Democrats catch on that “socialism” is a loser with voters. “Sanders continues to face significant resistance from within the party — and nowhere more so than among the moderates and establishment players who blanch at his talk of democratic socialism. Warren, on the other hand, is gaining traction among those who once rejected her muscular vision of liberalism.”

You’d think the administration would catch on, but its anti-immigrant campaign compels stupid action. “Immigration to the U.S. will continue unless Guatemala boosts development and economic growth to alleviate the poverty that has driven millions to flee, said vice-presidential candidate Carlos Raul Morales, whose ticket leads the vote count after Sunday’s election. The U.S. State department announced on Monday it would cut new funds to Central America until migration slows.”

If he keeps hammering on climate change, will his campaign catch on? “Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who has made combating climate change the centerpiece of his 2020 White House bid, blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday over efforts to repeal Obama-era carbon regulations.”