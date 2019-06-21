

Round 21 already? They grow up so fast. I’m Charles Lane, fresh from a West Coast jaunt blessedly free of politics. The only vague reminder of the campaign out there was UCLA’s mega-commencement ceremony, which, like the debates next week, took place in two shifts to accommodate the enormous number of participants.

The past few days have surfaced an issue that’s been latent ever since Joe Biden declared for the presidency: his record of occasionally legislating with some of the most odious segregationists of the 20th century. Doubling down on his “bring us all together” appeal, Biden portrayed this as a feature, not a bug, of his 40-odd-year career — and some rivals chided him for it.

We are going to see a full airing of Democrats’ internal argument before this is over. The debate is between those, such as Biden, who think that the prime political directive of defeating President Trump can’t be achieved through an overtly “woke” appeal for racial equity, and those who believe it can’t be achieved without one.

Interesting in that context was the generally tolerant reaction of African American members of Congress to Biden’s remarks. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and James Clyburn of South Carolina — from states once represented by Southern Democratic segregationists — cut the former veep some slack. A Northern urban rep — Bobby L. Rush of Chicago — did not. Meanwhile, it appears Biden remains the choice of the bulk of black voters, possibly because of his former partnership with President Barack Obama and his electability vs. Trump.

Speaking of electability, last week saw the publication of a poll in which 86 percent of Democrats said Biden either definitely or probably would beat Trump in 2020, whereas a majority said every other candidate (except Bernie Sanders) probably would lose. And 56 percent said that, regardless of whom they supported, a white male is the party’s best bet to win. Perhaps burned by Hillary Clinton in 2016, Democrats seem to assume that the country that in 2008 made Obama the first black president will not be ready to make history again in 2020.

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden — 2. Elizabeth Warren DOWN 1 3. Bernie Sanders — 4. Pete Buttigieg — 5. Kamala D. Harris — 6. Cory Booker UP 1 7. Beto O’Rourke UP 1 8. Amy Klobuchar DOWN 2 9. Julián Castro — 10. (TIE) Michael Bennet — 10. (TIE) Kirsten Gillibrand UP 1 12. John Delaney RETURNS TO RANKING 13. Stacey Abrams UP 1 14. Tim Ryan — 15. (TIE) John Hickenlooper DOWN 2 15. (TIE) Andrew Yang RETURNS TO RANKING

