* David Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey, Jonathan O’Connell, and Michelle Ye Hee Lee have some new details about Trump monetizing the presidency:

Since taking office, Trump has faced pushback about his official visits to his properties from some of his aides, including inside the White House Counsel’s Office. They worried about the appearance that he was using the power of the presidency to direct taxpayer money into his own pockets, according to current and former White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump has rebuffed such warnings, overruling a recommendation that he not visit his Turnberry golf club in Scotland last summer, according to aides. And in recent months, he has scheduled even more detours from official trips to visit his businesses — golf courses in Ireland, Los Angeles and Doral. In all, his scores of trips have brought his private businesses at least $1.6 million in revenue, from federal officials and GOP campaigns who pay to go where Trump goes, according to a Washington Post analysis. They gave Trump valuable marketing opportunities — to showcase his opulent properties on an international stage.

So much winning. For him, anyway.

* E. Jean Carroll describes the time Donald Trump allegedly raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.

Just a reminder, that now makes 24 women who have accused the president of the United States of various forms of sexual misconduct. But he and the White House insist they’re all lying.

* Annie Gowen talks to farmers who supported President Trump but are reaching their breaking point over his trade war.

* Robert Barnes reports that the Supreme Court threw out the conviction of Curtis Flowers, a black man who has been tried six times for a multiple murder he almost certainly didn’t commit, because just as he had in previous trials the prosecutor kept African-Americans off the jury.

* Michelle Goldberg says despite what the Trump administration has said, the family separations at the border never stopped.

* Matt Gertz describes how most of the personalities on Fox News are trying to convince Trump to launch a war with Iran.

* Edward-Isaac Dovere goes deep into the archives to find some of Joe Biden’s complicated statements on race over the years.

* Philip Klein argues that we should be paying closer attention to what the Democratic candidates say they’ll do through executive action.

* Gabby Orr reports on the extreme measures the Trump reelection campaign is taking to avoid leaks.

* Francie Diep tries to determine if it makes a difference when female politicians tell their own abortion stories.

* Tom Nichols says that even when the Trump administration does something right like not starting a war, it does it in the worst possible way.

* And finally, Trump proudly showed reporters a beautiful, fantastic letter he got from Kim Jong Un, then threatened to put one of them in prison when they took a picture of it.