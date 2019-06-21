

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to and meets voters in Hampton, N.H., on May 13. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Former vice president Joe Biden is no sure bet. “If Democratic primary voters begin to doubt that he is the candidate most likely to defeat Donald Trump—as we have seen, an important pillar of this support—his support could dwindle. In 2008, pre-election Hillary Clinton enjoyed a huge advantage among African Americans—until Barack Obama won the Iowa caucuses.”

You can bet voters are ahead of politicians on this. “As President Donald Trump’s ban on most transgender military servicemembers continues to face legal challenges, 71% of Americans support allowing openly transgender men and women to serve in the military.”

I bet a lot of Democrats agree with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Saudi Arabia: "Now the nuclear technology they say is only for energy, but you’ve got to wonder, a country that sits atop one of the largest oil reserves in the world is now saying, oh, we don’t have enough fossil fuel, we need nuclear power.”

In the past, you could bet an incumbent with a strong economy was a shoo-in. “Across many of the key groups in the electorate, from young people to white college graduates, Trump’s job-approval rating consistently runs at least 25 points below the share of voters who hold positive views about either the national economy or their personal financial situation. The result is that Trump attracts much less support than his predecessors did—in terms of approval rating and potential support for reelection—among voters who say they are satisfied with the economy.”

I bet the Democrats are celebrating. “Roy Moore, the Alabama judge whose Senate bid fell short over allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls in the 1970s, announced Thursday he will run again for the seat, ignoring President Trump and top Republicans who argue he can’t win.”

I bet the National Rifle Association has done more to destroy itself than any outside group could. “The palace intrigue at the National Rifle Association deepened on Thursday as the gun group suspended its second-in-command and top lobbyist, accusing him of complicity in the recent failed coup against its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.”

Nice to know, but I bet Democrats would have preferred answers to questions relating to possible obstruction of justice. “Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said she believed President Donald Trump was ‘serious’ when he said he would accept information about a political rival from a foreign source, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said.”