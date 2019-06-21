

President Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

On June 17, four Time magazine journalists marched into the Oval Office for a 57-minute interview pegged to President Trump’s reelection campaign. As he often does, Trump asked aides for various props to support the points he made to the assembled interviewers. “We defeated ISIS, the caliphate. We’ve taken back the caliphate. That doesn’t mean one of the crazies doesn’t walk into a store all bombed up. But we’ve taken back 100%. I wish I could show you the maps of what it was before and what it was after,” said the president before calling on his outgoing press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

“Sarah, maybe you could ask somebody to bring me those maps,” the president said.

Later in the session, he referenced a birthday letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. From the transcript:

Trump: Here’s a letter, O.K., now I’m going to show you this letter. So this was written by Kim Jong-un. It was delivered to me yesterday. By hand. [President asks to go off-the-record]

Apparently, the president wanted the letter from Kim to be off the record. Later in the conversation, he returns to the matter. As the discussion meanders around various topics, the transcript turns up this admonition from Sanders:

Sanders: You can’t take a picture of that, sorry. Time: OK.

As the conversation continued, the letter kept coming up. “Do you see what I’m saying with that letter? It’s pretty good, right?” he said. Then he wanted it back under his own protection: “Can I have that letter back you have?”

Yet, later on, the president sneaked in a threat as the conversation touched on matters related to the Justice Department. It’s a difficult exchange to abridge, so we’ll just reprint it:

Time: You dictated a letter — Trump: Excuse me — Time: — to Corey Lewandowski telling him to tell [former Attorney General Jeff] Sessions to limit the investigation [to future Russia meddling] — Trump: I could have told Sessions myself if I wanted to. Under Section II — Time: He testified under oath — Trump: Excuse me — Time: — under threat of prison time, that that was the case Mr. President. Trump: Excuse me — Under Section II — Well, you can go to prison instead, because, if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you — Time: Do you believe that people should be — Trump: confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it — So don’t play that game with me. Let me just tell you something. You take a look — Time: I’m sorry, Mr. President. Were you threatening me with prison time? Trump: Well, I told you the following. I told you you can look at this off-the-record. That doesn’t mean you take out your camera and start taking pictures of it. O.K.? So I hope you don’t have a picture of it. I know you were very quick to pull it out — even you were surprised to see that. You can’t do that stuff. So go have fun with your story. Because I’m sure it will be the 28th horrible story I have in TIME Magazine because I never — I mean — ha. It’s incredible. With all I’ve done and the success I’ve had, the way that TIME Magazine writes is absolutely incredible.

What a remarkable mix of immaturity and incompetence. Several points here:

Trump loves to find himself on the cover of Time magazine, so much so that he displayed fake Time covers at some of his clubs.

When journalists agree to an “off the record” stipulation, they are pledging that the information in question will not be published. However, sources — administration officials, business folks, presidents of the United States — sometimes request this footing so they can influence the gist of the resulting coverage. It’s essentially a spin mechanism. So once again, Trump is wrong: The mere act of photographing the letter is not a violation of an off-the-record agreement, provided that Time didn’t publish the photograph.

As for the threat of “prison time”? Ha! Let’s posit just for a second that Time magazine did go ahead and violate the off-the-record arrangement with the president. No one would do time for such an offense. It’s true that violating an off-the-record agreement is indeed a no-no for any reporter, and the Supreme Court affirmed as much in its 1991 decision in Cohen v. Cowles Media Company. At issue was a decision by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press to identify a source — Dan Cohen — to whom they’d promised anonymity. Cohen lost his job at an advertising agency and sued the papers’ publishers for breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation. The court ruled that publishers couldn’t hide behind the First Amendment, which “does not confer on the press a constitutional right to disregard promises that would otherwise be enforced under state law.” In the end, Cohen got $200,000 in damages for the newspapers’ recklessness. Damages, not prison time.

Clay Calvert, director of the Marion B. Brechner First Amendment Project at the University of Florida’s journalism school, sees another possible line of thinking in the Oval Office. He writes:

This is just Trump playing the same ‘virtual treason’ card he recently played with the New York Times but without explicitly using the word treason this time. There’s no way the Time magazine reporter would face prison time if he had photographed the letter and later published it. Trump’s remark intimates that publishing the contents of a letter from Kim Jong Un somehow threatens national security and thus is treasonous — that’s the only possible interpretation if Trump really believes the Time reporter could go to prison. The superseding indictment against Julian Assange charging him with treason for publishing information seems to be emboldening the president’s rhetoric and attacks against the press.

That’s assuming that Trump has any awareness of the superseding indictment of Julian Assange, much less its legal underpinnings. A more realistic scenario is that the president saw a reporter doing something he didn’t like and flipped without effort into authoritarian mode.

All of that happened, however, after Trump trotted out a government document for review by a team of journalists. Leaker!

